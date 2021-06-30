‘Always about the people’ | Penn State alumni recall memories from State College bar the Skeller

The All-American Rathskeller bar in downtown State College may have closed in 2018, but many Penn State alumni will always hold memories that last forever. The Rathskeller, or the “Skeller” as most call it, opened in 1933 — four days after prohibition ended.

Over the years, many traditions formed at the bar, such as “case races” and “case studies,” and many alumni said they have their Skeller bottle openers from their times at Penn State. In 1972, the Rolling Rock case tradition started when a customer asked to buy a case of ponies.

Duke and Monica Gastiger operated the Rathskeller from 1985 until it closed in January 2018. The pair said it started when Duke’s college best friend Ed Hill asked them, “If you could buy a bar in State College, which would you buy?”

“I didn’t have to think too hard and said, ‘Of course the Skeller,’” Duke said. “I was taken aback by it, but I thought I owed it to Ed to at least go to State College just to see it again, but a week later, we signed the agreement to buy it.”

The Gastigers said they are “thankful” for the community and all of the memories made there over the years.

“It was serendipity and being in the right place at the right time,” Duke said. “There have been a lot of memories formed there over the 32 years that we owned the Skeller.”

The Gastigers said their memories at the Skeller were made “by the people because it was always about the people.”

“The friendships and the lasting relationships that have been formed through the Skeller over the years [are] what everyone carries with them in their heart,” Monica said. “The memorabilia that we’re selling is just a token of that, and it still reunites people to this day.”

Duke said the dynamic of the Skeller “created itself” because the tradition of going to the Skeller passed through generations of families over the years.

One Sunday during Arts Fest in the early ‘90s, Duke said he allowed two men into the Skeller to use the bathroom after hours, and the experience made him realize the Skeller’s extensive history.

“I let them come in, and the older man didn’t say a word as he went to the bathroom and came back a few minutes later and only said ‘it’s still there’ and walked out,” Duke said. “I asked his grandson what he was talking about, and he said his grandfather was here in 1933 on opening day as a Penn State student, and he carved his name in the wall and wanted to see if it was still there. It was his first time being back to State College since he had left.”

Duke said there were so many stories similar to that one, but that was his favorite because it showed “the true meaning” of the Skeller.

“We’re so grateful for the years we had there and the memories that were made and how the connections continue to this day,” Monica said.

Jill Goldstein graduated from Penn State in 1988 and worked at the Skeller during her time as an undergraduate. Goldstein said she has kept in “close touch” with her “Skeller family” by coordinating reunions and facilitating various group messages and email servers with “over 300 people” to stay connected.

“Some of my favorite memories were made at the Skeller because we are a tight group of people,” Goldstein said. “It would be the end of the night after we finished hosing down and squeegeeing the floors, we would sit, drink and just talk about the night and our lives.”

Goldstein said she remembers serving “a table of guys who were at the Skeller all night picking coins off the floor just so they could have one more round.” She said she helped pay for them, and the group came back the next day and gave her $20.

“This was more than 30 years ago, but I still remember so much of it,” Goldstein said. “It was a different world being there — it was my home, and there were so many generations of Skeller rats that I’ll always keep in touch with.”

Martha Lightfoot and Catherine Kanagy graduated from Penn State in 1988 and lived above the Skeller for part of their time at Penn State. The pair said they were at the Skeller “all the time.”

“Living above the Skeller was really fun,” Lightfoot said. “We would walk to our stairs in the back to get to the entrance and would even go to our own bathroom when we were there because the Skeller bathrooms were notoriously gross.”

Kanagy said they had close relationships with the staff at the Skeller and the Spats Cafe and Speakeasy above the Skeller.

“We knew all of the bartenders, and I even married one for a time,” Kanagy said. “It was easy to get right in line sneaking down our back steps.”

The pair would listen to music in the back room and “would get invited to hang out with the staff because of how much they were there.” Kanagy said she loved the music and “would dance on the tops of the table with her brother.”

Lightfoot and Kanagy said they competed in the Skeller essay contest and were the second and third place winners respectively.

Lightfoot said she’ll never forget an older man named Harry who had a special seat reserved for himself at the bar every day.

“Harry loved us,” Kanagy said. “The bartenders and bouncers would take care of him all the time, and they made sure he always got home. The bouncers would kick anyone off if they were at Harry’s spot.”

“He would even drink orange juice when he was too drunk,” Lightfoot said. “There was a plaque on his stool, and he was a staple figure in the bar.”

Eric Tabacek graduated from Penn State in 1985 and said he remembers going back to the Skeller as an alumnus. After he presented at the annual Transportation Engineering and Safety Conference at Penn State, he said he told his audience “jokingly” to meet up at the Skeller after to answer more questions.

“I answered a few questions during my presentation, but time was running out so I told the audience that I’ll be at the Rathskeller tonight, and everyone laughed,” Tabacek said. “When I went later with some colleagues, there were around 100 people there from the conference, so I guess word got around at the conference that a bunch of us were going for a case study.”

Kevin Wulfhorst graduated from Penn State in 1986 and said he remembers how the line to get in “would wrap around the building,” especially on football game weekends when alumni came to visit.

“It always opened at 11 in the morning year round, and on football weekends, the line started forming to get in around 10,” Wulfhorst said. “I remember waking up, running down the street with my roommates from Cedar Brook, stopping at the Uni-Mart for coffee and donuts and getting in the line at the Skeller to be there when it opened.”

Wulfhorst said he remembers and enjoyed going with his business fraternity, Delta Sigma Pi, and would come back as an alumnus to take new brothers to the Skeller as their “big.”

Sophie Lynne said she went to the Rathskeller for her first legal drink the day after her 21st birthday in 1987.

“It was a tradition to go there. I had my first legal drink there the day after my birthday because I was at a concert the night before,” Lynne said. “Even if you didn’t know the people sitting next to you, the Skeller just had this atmosphere that made you all want to be there together, and no one would cause any trouble.”

Suzette Schmidt graduated in 1988 and said she would “plan classes” around the times her friend group would go to the Skeller.

“We would go to the Skeller every Friday and wouldn’t take classes in the afternoon because our priority was getting a booth there early,” Schmidt said. “There were so many loyal Skeller people that went at the same time as well.”

Schmidt said people would start to “recognize each other” because of how often different friend groups would go there.

“Everyone had their bar downtown that they would go to,” Schmidt said. “But, I remember the same people that I saw all the time in the Skeller and all of the cases of ponies that were shared.”

Rich Marcinek graduated in 1988 and said he remembers the floor was “crinkly” because of all the broken bottles.

“It was a common habit for all of the Rolling Rock bottles to be smashed on the floor by the end of the night,” Marcinek said. “When I went back to the Skeller around 10 years after graduation, some of my friends and I went to the back and smashed a bottle on the floor, and one of the bouncers came up to me and said ‘We don’t do that here anymore,’ but thankfully he was really nice about it.”

Marcinek said he remembers the men’s bathroom had a “larger urinal trough” where bottles would end up and “guys would use as target practice.” He also said he remembers how his group of friends would “just know to go to the Skeller” because they didn’t have cell phones then to call to make plans.

“It’s important for students today to have a similar place where they know they are going to be making memories because back then, we would always know that the Skeller was where we would be,” Marcinek said. “I hope that students today find their place that’s as special to them as I know so many people my age found the Skeller to be to us.”

Lydia Timmins graduated in 1987 and said her “best memories were of case studies” at the Skeller.

According to Timmins, “case studies” occurred when people at the Skeller bought and drank an entire case of Rolling Rock ponies and tried to get through as many cases as possible in one night.

“We would get the shortest person to stand on each case as we drained it,” Timmins said. “It was always a game to see who would be able to touch the ceiling.”

Lugene Pezzuto graduated from Penn State in 1976 and said she frequented the Skeller. She said she has a “special Skeller song” that reminds her of her time there whenever it comes on.

“There was a song called ‘Hello It’s Me’ by Todd Rundgren that was very popular at the time that I loved,” Pezzuto said. “I had this enormous crush on this guy that I was friends with that my roommate didn’t particularly like, and every time he came in, he would put a quarter in the jukebox and play that song to let me know that he was at the Skeller, and my heart would skip a little beat.”

Pezzuto said she knew people didn’t come to the Skeller for its “ambiance” and was “heartbroken to see it go.”

“There was this camaraderie that formed with my friends and everyone at the Skeller, and once I was there, I knew that this was the place for me,” Pezzuto said. “The floors were sticky, bottles were broken, the place wasn’t glamorous, but it was about the people and that’s why the Skeller was so special.”