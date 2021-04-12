The Alpha Fire Company was the first to respond to a fire that occurred around midnight Monday morning at Americana House Apartments.

The fire started on a second floor apartment at 119 Locust Lane in downtown State College, according to Steve Bair, a firefighter from the Alpha Fire Company.

Other emergency response teams such as the Boalsburg Fire Company and Centre LifeLink EMS arrived shortly after, according to Blair.

Bair said the damage was limited and no injuries occurred, but the apartment will be inhabitable for the rest of the Penn State academic year. The entire building had to evacuate though only one apartment unit was affected, according to Bair.

The fire marshall left the scene at 7:30 Monday morning and the cause is still being determined.