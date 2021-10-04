State College announced Tuesday Allegheny Contracting will be excavating North Atherton Street in between Clay Lane and White Course Drive from Monday until Oct. 20.

The construction, which will cause travel restrictions, intends to replace a gas main and other services in the road, according to the borough.

Construction will start at 6 p.m. and end at 6 a.m., causing both a travel lane and sidewalk to close while crews are working, the borough said.

State College said travelers are advised to use caution while near the areas being worked on.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE