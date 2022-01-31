At 1:30 p.m. Friday, Alleghenies Abolition will host an event to support 28 Penn State students who were evicted from their apartments at The Standard at State College and The Metropolitan at State College, according to a release.

Real estate firm Landmark Properties owns both apartment complexes, according to Landmark Properties website.

According to court documents, several of the evictions were initially filed on Jan. 20 by The Standard.

"By moving to evict twenty-eight student tenants in the dead of winter and in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, Landmark Properties shows no concern for the health and safety of tenants who are now facing houselessness. But this is by design," the release said.

The rally will commence Friday at 131 South Fraser Street, Suite 5 in front of Magisterial District Court 49-1-01 Judge Donald M. Hahn's office on Friday, according to the release.

Another rally is scheduled for Feb. 7 at 8:30 a.m. at 121 S. Pugh Street in front of Magisterial District 49-3-05 Judge Steven F. Lachman's office.

