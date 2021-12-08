You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Alleghenies Abolition to host 'Anti-Eviction Rally' in State College to raise awareness for evicted tenants

Allen Street Gates

The Allen Street Gates on Thursday, Sep. 2, 2021 at University Park, Pa.

 Courtesy of Ben McClary

On Wednesday, Alleghenies Abolition will host an Anti-Eviction Rally to bring awareness to evictions happening in Centre County, according to an Instagram post.

The rally will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Allen Street Gates, Alleghenies Abolition's Instagram post said.

"Landlords will continue to evict our neighbors and friends unless we stand together to keep each other safe and housed," the post read.

Additionally, Centre County Democratic Socialists of America, United Socialists at Penn State, Students Against Sexual Violence at Penn State, Central PA United and El Colectivo will be at the rally, according to the post.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters