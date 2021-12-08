Alleghenies Abolition to host 'Anti-Eviction Rally' in State College to raise awareness for evicted tenants

On Wednesday, Alleghenies Abolition will host an Anti-Eviction Rally to bring awareness to evictions happening in Centre County, according to an Instagram post.

The rally will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Allen Street Gates, Alleghenies Abolition's Instagram post said.

"Landlords will continue to evict our neighbors and friends unless we stand together to keep each other safe and housed," the post read.

Additionally, Centre County Democratic Socialists of America, United Socialists at Penn State, Students Against Sexual Violence at Penn State, Central PA United and El Colectivo will be at the rally, according to the post.

