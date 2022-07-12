Lion Shrine with a new Ear

The Nittany Lion Shrine reopens to the public after repairs were made to the ears from being vandalized in early May. The shrine was photographed on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in University Park, PA. 

 Regan Gross

Alleghenies Abolition, a local activist group, created a GoFundMe page to encourage donations from members of the community to cover for Penn State alumna Julia Cipparulo’s legal restitution of $26,000.

Julia Cipparulo allegedly vandalized the Nittany Lion Shrine, Old Main and the Hintz Family Alumni Center during the night of May 7 into May 8.

On the GoFundMe page are links to her personal essay of her experience as a Penn State student and her statement on the vandalism of the three Penn State landmarks.

