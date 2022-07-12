Alleghenies Abolition, a local activist group, created a GoFundMe page to encourage donations from members of the community to cover for Penn State alumna Julia Cipparulo’s legal restitution of $26,000.

Julia Cipparulo allegedly vandalized the Nittany Lion Shrine, Old Main and the Hintz Family Alumni Center during the night of May 7 into May 8.

On the GoFundMe page are links to her personal essay of her experience as a Penn State student and her statement on the vandalism of the three Penn State landmarks.

