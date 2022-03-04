Attributed to its “quality products at an outstanding value,” nationwide grocery chain ALDI is set to open another store for State College shoppers.

As of now, the second store is planning to open on Thursday, March 24.

Joining ALDI’s North Atherton Street location, the new location will “bring an elevated shopping experience” to community members, ALDI Saxonburg Division Vice President JR Perry said in a release.

Specifics on store opening will be provided as the date approaches, the release said.

