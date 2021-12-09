Craig and Martha Weidensaul are no average couple.

For 51 years, they’ve owned and operated Tannenbaum Farms in Centre Hall, offering local families the joy of picking out Christmas trees, handmade wreaths and wooden ornaments during the holiday season — but it started as a hobby.

After more than five decades of hard work, many of which they did without extra help, the Weidensauls have made the decision to close the farm after the 2021 season.

“It really has been a labor of love,” Martha said. “We began this adventure so many years ago, it’s hard to imagine this chapter closing, but I’m glad we were able to continue doing what we love for so long.”

Craig and Martha met at Duke University, where he was studying for his master’s degree and she was studying for her bachelor’s degree, according to Martha.

“We were dating, and Craig would tell me he knew he didn’t want to work a job he didn’t enjoy just to bring food home for his family,” Martha said. “He wanted to love what he did, and that’s when, about six years later, Craig first mentioned the idea of growing trees.”

Through creative financing, the young couple obtained 80 acres of land in 1970 with the goal of planting 10,000 trees.

“We got started immediately, but we also had to understand that it could take years before the farm could be a successful venture for us,” Martha said. “So we left 30 days after planting our first trees for Craig’s job in Ohio.”

The Weidensauls ended up staying in Ohio for 25 years, raising their three children while Craig worked in research and administration at Ohio State. The family traveled back to the farm each weekend for years to continue taking proper care of the land and trees.

Their daughter Susan Weidensaul Brown came along right at the start of her parents' journey into the Christmas tree farm industry.

“We would be in the fields as toddlers while they worked, lying in our blankets and camping in a tent,” Brown, who now works as an interior designer, said. “We had no house, no running water, no electricity, but it didn’t matter. My parents did it all.”

After five years and the addition of a younger brother, the first barn was built. While there was still no heat or electricity, Brown said they had a roof over their heads and would sleep in the attic, continuing to make the nearly 300-mile drive back and forth each weekend.

“After school on Fridays, my parents would pack us up, drive and then wake us up early Saturday and Sunday for a full day of work before driving back that same night,” Brown said. “That was life and it was year-round.”

Luke Weidensaul, the oldest of the three children, said it was “frustrating” at times growing up with all of the travel back and forth from Ohio to Pennsylvania. But in the end, it “only instilled a strong work ethic” that has stayed with him and his siblings ever since.

“I’ve worked here since I was 2 years old, helping with everything from fertilizing to trimming trees to pulling the chains back on the baler when I was 10 years old,” Luke, the owner of a clothing business, said.

Subsequently, as the farm became more than just a small project, so did the living quarters.

“Eventually my parents got a trailer that could fit in the barn, but I still chose to sleep in the attic,” Brown said. “As you become a teenager, it is not too great to get up and leave and then be in such close quarters with your family all the time.”

Brown said when her parents eventually built the guest house — also known as “the shack” — residing at the farm became much more comfortable.

From an empty property to a run-down barn to a brand-new guest house, neighbors watched the whole process, but it took a while for them to believe in the Weidensauls’ goals.

“In the beginning, we were known by the neighbors as ‘those crazy students who thought they were going to be farmers,’” Martha said. “But as time went on and as they saw the commitment we did have to being successful, they became such a blessing.”

Martha said many of the neighboring properties have helped pull tractors after getting stuck, rented out equipment to the family when they needed it and have even gone as far as becoming their “security system” while they lived in Ohio.

When things started to take off, operations at the farm were limited to strictly wholesale farming, becoming a successful endeavor across the Northeast with the farm taking many orders — all differing in size, type and quality — to be sent out on semi-trucks to Maine, New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Ohio, according to Martha.

However, as retail sales continued to increase in quantity, the Weidensauls knew change might be coming — and for the better.

And in 1995, when the Weidensaul's youngest child graduated high school, the couple moved back to Pennsylvania — this time permanently.

“It was at this point that Craig created ‘the monster,’” Martha said. “He suggested I try my hand at wreath-making. I was going through some health problems and didn’t have a lot I could do when it came to heavy work.”

Martha began taking wreath-making lessons soon after and once she became proficient at it, her husband had another proposition.

“When Craig asked if I might sell a few trees, we officially changed course and never looked back,” Martha said. “That year, he set me up with a little heater in the barn, my dog and a book, and I sold 300 trees [and] the next year: 1,000.”

Calling some of their success “dumb luck,” Martha said the farm began to gain traction when a shooting business found the farm and put in an order. Then, word-of-mouth advertising took hold.

After nearly six years with no income from the farm, Martha said seeing the farm become profitable was “an incredible feat.”

Any money they made went back into the farm or into savings, according to Martha, eventually leading to extensions on the barn and other buildings on the 140-acre property — and eventually into their dream house, also located at 161 McCool Rd.

The couple began to hire help during the ‘80s, including two college students who continue to work for the farm to this day.

“Craig had made this commitment to do all the work ourselves, and while we didn’t make it as long as we had planned, when it came time to hire others, we both knew it would be for the better,” Martha said.

Thomas Dimick has been working with the Weidensauls for 41 years alongside Gary Parzanese, who has been working at the farm for 42 years.

“We were in school together studying forestry, and [Parzanese] asked me if I wanted to come down and shear trees in the summer,” Dimick said. “We did that together for years.”

Dimick, who now works as outreach coordinator and IT specialist in the department of food science at Penn State, called working at Tannenbaum Farms his “weekend-warrior job.”

“It was a full-time job when I was younger, and it gave me the opportunity to use my forestry degree, but nowadays, I do it for Craig and Martha,” Dimick said. “During the week, I am at the university, but most weekends throughout November and December, you can find me here.”

Parzanese received a two-year degree from Penn State Mont Alto in forest technology before moving to the main campus to earn a bachelor’s degree. Similar to Dimick, his background in forestry made working at the farm an enticing offer.

“I was working at a forest resources lab in the summer but was looking for more work to support myself in college, and a gentleman up there knew Craig,” Parzanese said. “He gave me the directions to where the farm was and one weekend, I ended up introducing myself to Craig on the property. I’ve been here ever since.”

Starting out, Parzanese and Dimick did a lot of shearing. Then during harvest season, they were cutting, baling and preparing trees for shipment.

It wasn’t unusual for Parzanese’s weekend to start at 3 a.m. Friday to drive from Reading, where he worked as a forester for utility companies, back to the farm to help out leading up to and during the season.

“We would start the first weekend of November and work up to Thanksgiving, with the trucks being loaded that Friday and Saturday,” Parzanese said. “When we transitioned to a retail business, we started the Saturday after Thanksgiving and then went until Martha and Craig decided to close the season.”

Both men, now in their 60s, oversee all employees in the processing efforts on each side of the main barn where trees come in.

“For guys who just started up to be working with people like Gary and I who have 20, 30, 40 years of experience at it, it’s amazing,” Dimick said. “The environment Craig and Martha have created is incomparable because of it.”

Martha said when they began farming the land, there was not a lot of room in the budget for extra employees, relying mainly on family and neighbor volunteers. This season, however, she said they have hired around 14 to 15 employees each week.

For Dimick and Parzanese, the next transition — this time to close the farm for good — was expected, but it didn’t make it any easier to face the reality of the decision.

“This is where we come to play on the weekends,” Dimick said, “It’s hard work, but we do it together as a crew. No matter the weather or the conditions, we have always gotten the job done, and we have a good time doing it.”

For Parzanese, who now lives in Reedsville, Craig and Martha are family.

“They’re like another set of parents for me, so it’s hard to think I won’t get to see them as regularly as I usually do at this time of year,” Parzanese said. “Even when I lived farther away, I got used to Craig always calling me up and asking if I wanted to ‘play trees,’ because that’s what we’ve always done.”

Another longtime employee Deb Austin has worked at Tannenbaum Farm for 20 years, working weekends during the holiday season while also working at Penn State with Student Disability Resources.

“At the beginning of November, I start by helping to prepare the greens for Martha to make her wreaths with,” Austin said. “The greens are cut down from trees, and then we cut them to different sizes depending on what Martha wants.”

According to Austin, they usually work up to Dec. 25, though the roles vary after wreath preparations are done.

As of the morning of Dec. 8, the farm has sold over 1,076 handmade wreaths with more still to be sold, according to Martha.

“My main job at this point in the season is to greet people when they come in and direct them toward a cart and a saw,” Austin said. “We do have precut options, too, but for the most part, I lead customers toward what tree type they wish to cut down.”

While Austin said there are many benefits to working on a Christmas tree farm, she said nothing beats “the smile on every child’s face” when they pick out a tree with their family.

“This is something I really look forward to each year,” Austin said. “It’s so joyful. While I am glad Martha and Craig are retiring when they still have their health and can go on to their next journey and enjoy it, I’m going to miss this place, and I’m going to miss those moments.”

Austin also met her husband at the farm.

“He was working part time as a Penn State student,” Austin said. “I brought my dog here with my two daughters, and my husband was really nice to my dog. He was the first person to be really nice to him because he was a bit rambunctious.”

Austin said they eventually married with the ceremony taking place right on the front porch of Tannenbaum Farms.

“This place holds so many special memories for not only myself but anybody who has come here over the years,” Austin said. “At the end of the day, we want the families to have a wonderful experience too.”

Nadia DeHart, her two children Spencer and Anika DeHart, and their dog, Molly, picked out their Christmas tree at Tannenbaum Farms while in State College visiting family.

“My brother lived in the area since 2010, so I used to come here before I was even married with kids,” DeHart said. “It’s always been a nice tradition no matter where we get it, but I have a special place in my heart for Tannenbaum Farms. I just can’t believe they’re closing.”

DeHart said growing up, her family would always pick out a Colorado blue spruce tree.

“That was always the big tradition,” DeHart said. “While my brothers don’t get [Colorado] blue spruce anymore, I don’t think I will ever not. There’s nothing like the smell of forest, which I associate with that type of tree.”

Wyatt Auman, an employee at Tannenbaum Farms and student at Penn State, said the wide selection of trees available to customers at Tannenbaum Farms makes it stand out compared to other tree farms in the area.

“Fraser fir, concolor fir, [Colorado] blue spruce, douglas fir, and Norway spruce are all different trees that have been grown and sold during the five years I have worked here,” Auman (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “There are probably more too.”

Auman said he thinks good seed stalks, well done shearing and processing are integral in producing solid trees that “look nice” to sell to the public.

Processing involves drilling a hole into the stump of the tree and shaking the tree to make sure nothing is rooted within the branches. Then, the tree moves to the other side of the barn where it goes through a tree baler that wraps the tree up to compact, so it can more easily get placed on top of a car or in the back of a truck bed, according to Martha.

Auman, who has worked at the farm for five years, said he’s been coming with his family to pick out a tree each year for as long as he can remember.

Parzanese said working alongside “kids” like Auman and seeing them become young adults has been one of the most rewarding parts of continuing to work at the farm.

“Martha and Craig have been able to find a lot of good, hard-working kids over the years,” Parzanese said. “Some who I’ve seen grow from when they could barely pick up a tree up to now horsing them around like there’s nothing to it.”

As such a big part of his life is coming to a close, Parzanese said it has already hit him.

“Trees have been part of my life forever,” Parzanese said. “This line of work is just in my blood. I love to do it, and it’s hard to realize that this is the end.”

Martha said the decision to close after the 2021 season was a hard one, especially since they hadn’t planned to make the 2021 season their last.

The carefully laid out plan to transition away from farming life as both Martha and Craig looked toward retirement drastically changed in 2020 when the farm sold two seasons’ worth of trees in a single year.

“Finishing a year early — we wish [it] hadn’t been the case,” Martha said. “But it might have been a blessing.”

After years of discussions, at 82 and 78 years old, respectively, the lure of retirement was finally too sweet to pass up for Craig and Martha.

“We have to face the fact that we can’t count on being as strong or fit as we used to be,” Martha said. “We are human beings, and we are slowing down.”

Calling the running of the farm “intense work,” Martha said the high risk of accidents like falling and “not being smart” with farming equipment were among the factors that led to the ultimate decision to sell their land for more accessible accomodations.

The couple plans to move permanently to Foxdale Village in 2023, aligning with the couple’s longtime plan to move as soon as Martha turns 80.

“We want to have a full and protected life. We want to stay stimulated and active as best we can, and Foxdale offers just that,” Martha said. “We also want to know we will be well taken care of.”

Imagining life away from the farm is still just a thought for Martha, though she said she knows the reality of the situation will eventually catch up to her.

“It hits me every day at different times,” Martha said. “But it’s not over just yet. There’s a lot of work to be done to get the fields ready for full cultivation and prepare the house for sale and so on. So I’m staying busy.”

While the 2020 season disrupted the plan to stay open for another year, the farm still has an average supply of trees that the Weidensauls usually sell, they just won’t have any extras.

Brown said it’s “bittersweet” to think about the abrupt changes coming so soon, but she called her parents “local legends” for the dedication they’ve had to their craft and community for so many years.

Luke said he’s happy for his parents, but at the same time he keeps thinking, “What are we going to do at this time next year?”

According to Brown, the farm will not be sold immediately, with Martha and Craig land-leasing the farm to area farmers who will grow various crops on the land.

But trees will never be grown on the land again, and eventually, the couple will sell it.

For Amy Riefel — a Penn State graduate who met her husband before graduating in 2003 and settled down in State College soon after — one of the most important family traditions is going to pick out a tree at Tannenbaum Farm.

“We just love the atmosphere at the farm,” Riefel said. “It’s hard to imagine not coming back after this year.”

Riefel’s husband even proposed at the farm in December 2012.

“[That December], we were supposed to get our tree at another local tree farm,” Riefel said. “But I had heard from friends that [Tannenbaum Farms] had a bigger selection that was reasonably priced and in a great atmosphere. Unbeknownst to me, he had already picked out where he wanted to propose to me at the other tree farm, and I threw him for a loop.”

Riefel said her husband ended up proposing while he cut down the tree.

“He wanted a special moment to begin family traditions,” Riefel said. “That first year, we married, the next year when we came back, we were pregnant. The farm has been involved in pretty much all of our [family] milestones.”

Riefel said they picked out their final Tannenbaum tree on Dec. 6.

“It’s been such an important part of our past and present,” Riefel said, “but we have lots of memories and pictures to carry with us, even after we go to pick out a tree for the last time. We are really grateful that families like [the Weidensauls] own places like this and that families have been such an important part of running it.”

Due to the low inventory that Tannenbaum Farms has been experiencing this season, it seems that Riefel and her family went just in time.

According to an update from their website, the last day of operations for the beloved community farm will be Dec. 11.

Even with the future still unclear, Martha said she will always look at this time of year as the most “pleasant.”

“I would say it’s largely the most cheerful time for us as well,” Martha said. “As people thank us for the memories, I’ve realized that the fond memories we will have for the rest of our lives have only been magnified by all of them. For that, we couldn’t be more thankful.”