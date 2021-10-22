A new mental health resource for professionals and students is now available in the State College community — and it arose from a Penn State class assignment.

AutumnSpring Counseling, a private practice, focuses on “strategically integrating work/school and mental health topics to help clients explore new ideas about themselves, their careers and how wellness in one area supports wellness in the other,” according to its website.

The practice had its grand opening on Oct. 15 at the office located at 315 S. Allen St., Suite 121.

Joshua Kirby, owner of the practice, said he has a blend of academic and career experiences in education, mental health and technology, which equip him to serve clients in the intersection of career services and mental health services. Parts of both his education and working experiences were at Penn State.

Kirby was a student at Penn State in the 2000s, completing a doctorate in instructional systems and his master’s in educational psychology in the College of Education.

Kirby then worked as an assistant professor at Ohio State University and moved to Wyoming for his wife’s job before returning to State College as an assistant professor and program coordinator with the learning, design and technology online programs in the College of Education at Penn State.

His time as a professor at Penn State officially ended in August 2021 — a little over a week before AutumnSpring officially opened for clients on Sept. 1.

Kirby’s most recent career change to open a private practice was one based on decisions about personal happiness and stability, as well as a drive to meet the needs of the community.

“I felt as though a career change would be both an opportunity to be happier and to contribute to the community in a little more critical and important way,” Kirby said. “But also, it gave me the opportunity to give myself a little more stability going forward.”

Although Kirby said he made more direct decisions recently to create AutumnSpring, his idea to open a private practice grew stronger a few years ago after a major life experience.

“The idea to go into counseling was around the start of my second year as a professor at Penn State,” he said. “Probably one of the biggest pushes to consider something for a career change was the birth of my first child — my daughter.”

Kirby and his wife, Rebecca, now have two children — a 6-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son. But when he first became a father, Kirby said he had an opportunity to reflect.

“As a young father, for the first time, you start taking stock of things,” he said. “And I knew I needed to be happy and satisfied in order for me to give the best I could to my children.”

Rebecca agreed bringing a child into the family put a twist into their world. The couple met as graduate students when it was “just the two of us, not having to think about another human being.”

Rebecca emphasized Joshua’s commitment to his family while simultaneously preparing to pursue the growing dream of opening a private practice.

“Josh was always very intentional about doing his schooling and his experiences after his workday and after the kids were in bed,” she said. “It’s a lot of sacrifice, but he was very mindful of trying to be the best that he could.”

Rebecca, who is a school psychologist, spoke of how she was “on board” with Joshua’s idea for his private practice, even in the beginning stages.

“That’s the beauty of our partnership and our marriage — we’re very good at being like, ‘OK let’s just get this task done,’” she said. “Let’s do it together — we know it’s worthwhile even when it’s hard.”

Joshua began taking classes again at Penn State “very close to the week” his son was born. A class project in spring 2018 challenged Joshua to think of how a private practice focused on the intersection of career and mental health services could ideally operate.

His idea for this project was the seed that grew into AutumnSpring, he said.

The process of transitioning a class homework assignment to a functioning business began in a meeting with Kristen Nadermann, an assistant teaching professor and clinic coordinator at the Dr. Edwin L. Herr Clinic at Penn State and at the time, Joshua’s supervisor.

Joshua said he opened the meeting by telling Nadermann he had been having the “nagging idea” that he should start his private practice as soon as possible.

Nadermann responded with a “thank goodness” — she told Joshua she had been thinking the exact same thing and was wondering how to present the idea to him before the meeting.

Now, a little more than a month into the official existence of AutumnSpring, Nadermann said she is proud to have been “one of the first people to support him in going forward in starting a private practice.”

“I’m really optimistic that the impact will be huge. I think there’s a huge need in the community,” Nadermann said. “I think especially at this time that we’re in now — with people wanting to change careers, labor shortages [and] career shortages — I think there’s a huge need to be able to be flexible in your future goals and future plans.”

Although Joshua spoke well of the counseling and career services offered for students at Penn State — as he completed training within both Penn State’s Career Services and the Herr Clinic — he noted his private practice can meet the needs of clients’ more complex situations with extremely tailored services. And he has the time for individual care, which sometimes involves a bit of “tough love.”

“I want to appeal to people who have never even considered counseling before,” Joshua said. “I don’t want to be threatening, but I want to be someone they can trust to tell them something they may not have wanted to hear.”

The approach of his private practice, which puts emphasis on making changes to better oneself, requires clients to be willing to put in the work for themselves, Joshua said.

“My responsibility is to the wellbeing and success of my clients, but to do that, I might have to challenge what they think is the norm for them and for society,” he said. “My goal is to counsel, encourage and coach people to make the changes that they want to make in order to live better and live well.”

Joshua said he hopes to work with “students aged 14 to 94,” and his services expand to those in high school, deliberating over what to major in at college, to middle-aged professionals looking to make a career jump or to those in retirement looking for ways to feel productive.

The link between work and feelings of usefulness and happiness is one Joshua said he finds particularly interesting.

“We all need to work — even if we had all the riches in the world, eventually we would find ourselves either working or we’d fall apart,” he said. “Having a way to apply yourself on a regular basis to contribute, to build, to create, to connect — without that, you are not a whole person.”

Joshua and his wife have expansive dreams for the future of AutumnSpring, but a main goal, according to Rebecca, is to be “a resource to continue having a healthy, thriving community.”

Rebecca said she hopes AutumnSpring serves as part of a cycle that involves people who “want to get healthier and stronger” and go back into careers to “give back to the community.”

“That’s what my hope is — that we become a beacon of hope and health and a place where people can say, ‘Yes, that’s a resource that’s safe, makes you healthier and allows you to give back.’”

