8 Mile Pizza to open on South Pugh Street

South Pugh Street Feature

South Pugh Street on Monday, March 14, 2022 in State College, Pa.

 Alina Lebedeva

A new State College pizza joint, 8 Mile Pizza, will open this upcoming fall on 300 S. Pugh St., according to an Instagram post.

8 Mile Pizza will serve “Detroit style pies among other favorites.”

The pizzeria also announced that it is currently accepting applications for all positions via the link in its Instagram bio.

8 Mile Pizza will occupy Gumby's Pizza's former location following its permanent closure after over 30 years of service.

