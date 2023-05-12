8 Mile Pizza to open on South Pugh Street

A new State College pizza joint, 8 Mile Pizza, will open this upcoming fall on 300 S. Pugh St., according to an Instagram post.

8 Mile Pizza will serve “Detroit style pies among other favorites.”

The pizzeria also announced that it is currently accepting applications for all positions via the link in its Instagram bio.

8 Mile Pizza will occupy Gumby's Pizza's former location following its permanent closure after over 30 years of service.

