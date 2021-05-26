With coronavirus restrictions starting to ease up around the country and in State College, music fans can begin to enjoy live performances once again.

Here are seven events concert junkies can look forward to.

Midstate on the Patio — May 29

A band based out of State College, Midstate Select will perform at Home D Pizzeria in State College from 6-8:30 p.m.

Non-vaccinated guests will be required to wear masks, and all customers must remain seated during the performance due to coronavirus guidelines.

Chris Bell Band — May 30

Pisano Winery in Millheim, Pennsylvania, will host the State College-based country and southern rock band Chris Bell Band.

The event will occur from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Bow and Arrow Blacktop Pig Roast Party — June 6

Robin Hood Brewing Co. in Bellefonte will host three local acts, Corner Brothers, the Donny Burns Duo and Luke Cimbala, for the second annual Bow and Arrow Members Exclusive Blacktop Pig Roast from 4-8 p.m.

For $35, parties of up to 10 people will be able to bring chairs, tables or even a tent. Those with the best set up will also have a chance to win prizes.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Summer Sounds from the Gazebo — June 6 to August 8

An event that began in 1981, Summer Sounds from the Gazebo will feature nine free concerts in Bellefonte’s Talleyrand Park.

The concerts, which will take place every Sunday at 7 p.m. starting June 6, will feature a variety of musical styles from a cappella doo wop to hits from the ‘50s to the ‘80s.

Be sure to bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

Millheim Walkfest of Arts and Music — July 9-11

Millheim is set to host an arts festival from July 9-11.

More than 40 arts and food vendors and live music will be spread across two blocks of the town.

The festival was created after the cancellation of the many annual arts festivals usually held in the area throughout the summer.

Kane Brown — November 9

Country superstar Kane Brown, accompanied by Jordan Davis and Restless Road, will perform in the Bryce Jordan Center as part of his “Blessed and Free” tour.

Student tickets are available for $20.

Billie Eilish — February 10, 2022

Pop singer Billie Eilish will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center as part of her “Happier Than Ever “ world tour.

Tour tickets for the public will go on sale at noon on May 28.