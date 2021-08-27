Three new Asian-based businesses are set to open in Metro's former location at 320 E. College Ave. this week.

The businesses, Hibachi Express, Aone Mart and Mr. Wish will share the building space.

Hibachi Express and Aone Mart will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, according to Jessica Lin, the general manager of both businesses.

Mr. Wish, a fruit and bubble tea shop, will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Saturday, according to owner Sandy Li.

Mr. Wish began operating Thursday, but all three businesses will celebrate their grand openings on Saturday and Sunday, Li said.

