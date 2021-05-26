Whether they were stuffing pillows, painting walls or refurbishing a public piano to be reinstated outside, several community members had their hands full Wednesday evening at 3 Dots Downtown's "Volunteer Work Party."

3 Dots, a community space focused on artistic and innovative experiences and located on the corner of East Beaver Avenue and South Pugh Street, is preparing to reopen June 1 after being closed for the entire coronavirus pandemic.

The space is preparing for its "Tuesdays on the Terrace" event series, which will feature live music, food and beverage providers, and different "surprise experiences" that 3 Dots innovation director and Penn State class of 2008 graduate Spud Marshall said will help "animate the community."

3 Dots will also host "Meet the Artist" sessions for those featured in the gallery.

Marshall, who helped establish 3 Dots in January 2019, said it is "time to finally reopen."

He said he believes people are "craving to get out and give back" to the community after being isolated amid the pandemic, and said he was happy to see people "swing by" to help with the renovation project.

The "Volunteer Work Party" was the perfect way to celebrate the relaunch after being closed for over a year, according to Marshall.

3 Dots' Executive Director Erica Quinn said she is excited to see the space "get back in the community again."

According to Quinn, the main event 3 Dots is preparing for is an "immersive sculpture exhibition" by Penn State class of 2021 graduate Yiwei Leo Wang.

Wang's show will extend beyond the gallery area and "take over the entire space," including outside, Quinn said. The exhibition will be in place from June 1 until July 18, and there will be an artist reception for Wang on June 15.

3 Dots is a chapter of the Awesome Foundation, which provides $1,000 grants every month to local "change makers" who will make "great change in the community," according to Michael Davis, an Awesome Foundation trustee.

Davis, who has been volunteering frequently for 3 Dots since it opened, said he is excited to see a space that is perfect to "lounge, hangout and enjoy entertainment" return back to how it was prior to the pandemic.

