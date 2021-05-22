State College's 3/20 Youth Coalition announced Friday it will host a "Protest for Palestine" at the Allen Street Gates 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the 3/20 Coalition's Instagram.

There will be speakers and chalking to support Palestinians at the protest, which was organized by local high school students, the post said.

The Israeli–Palestinian conflict over Jerusalem, which began in 1948, has recently escalated after years of quiet, according to the New York Times, with a war between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that rules the Gaza strip.

In recent weeks, civil unrest in West Bank cities has led to Israeli forces killing 11 Palestinians and rockets fired from a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon toward Israel, the NYT said.

Anyone interested in speaking at the protest can directly message the 3/20 Coalition's Instagram account. However, according to the post, the event is pro-Palestine, and non-Palestinians interested in speaking are asked to "stand with and support" the youth coalition's message.

