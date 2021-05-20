On Tuesday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m., the 3/20 Coalition will host a community vigil for Black lives at the State College Municipal Building.
The 3/20 Coalition formed after Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man, was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at Osagie’s apartment to serve a mental health warrant.
Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.
The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.
The vigil will occur on the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis on Memorial Day and whose death has sparked nationwide protests.
The 3/20 Coalition said the gathering will include community reflections, a candlelight march for Black lives and a memorial for George Floyd and all Black lives “lost at the hands of the police since his murder.”
