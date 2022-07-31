In observance of Osaze Osagie, State College’s 3/20 Coalition announced it will host a “would’ve-been” birthday celebration for Osagie on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at 3 Dots Downtown.

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black man who was killed by a white State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran toward one of the police officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to tase him, he was allegedly shot three times in the back by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Osagie would have been 33-years-old on Aug. 2.

The 3/20 Coalition released an event flyer for the celebration that encourages State College residents to “be a part of Osaze’s Beloved Community” and “honor his life.”

Through this celebration, the 3/20 Coalition said it strives to “fight for Black Lives and Mental Health” by engaging community members in varieties of activities and initiatives.

