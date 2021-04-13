3/20 Coalition will hold a solidarity protest at the Allen Street Gates on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to protest the death of Daunte Wright.

Wright was a 20-year-old Black man who was killed in Minnesota at a traffic stop by a police officer on Sunday, according to the New York Times.

3/20 Coalition was created after the death of Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black State College resident who had autism and a history of schizophrenia. He was shot and killed by State College Police officers on March 20, 2019.

When three officers arrived at Osagie’s apartment to serve a mental health warrant, Osagie allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on Osagie, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.