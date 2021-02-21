Members of 3/20 Coalition will gather at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Allenway Building to urge the public to speak against local political figures.

According to a press release from 3/20 Coalition, local politicians — including Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna, Mayor Ron Filippelli and former State College Borough Council member Cathy Dauler — have been "actively obstructing the community's hard work to change those structures and systems which failed Osaze [Osagie]."

On March 20, 2019, State College Police were serving a mental health warrant at the apartment of Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia. Osagie ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on Osagie, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

In the press release, 3/20 Coalition called out the politicians for failure to "carry out duties to our community" and failure to "prioritize racial justice," according to the press release.

In January, the Osagie family filed an amended complaint to their lawsuit against the State College borough detailing the State College Police Department's "systemic failure" to ensure Pieniazek was fit for duty before serving Osagie's mental health warrant, according to a statement by 3/20 Coalition.

Filippelli and Borough Manager Tom Fountaine released a joint statement that made claims that the Osagie family's amended complaint contained ""false claims and half-truths, while also leaving out critical facts and context to understanding the incident, the background and the persons involved."

Filippelli and Dauler announced their intention to run for State College Borough Council in a joint statement on Feb. 12.

The State College NAACP has previously called for the resignation of State College Manager Tom Fountaine, State College Chief of Police John Gardner, State College Police Caption Christian Fishel and Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna.