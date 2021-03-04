3/20 Coalition will hold a "peaceful die-in" outside of District Attorney Bernie Cantorna's office in Bellefonte on Thursday at 1 p.m.

The coalition is demanding the resignation of Cantorna due to his "short and inadequate" investigation of the death of Osaze Osagie, according to a press release.

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black State College resident who had autism and a history of schizophrenia. He was shot and killed by State College Police officers on March 20, 2019.

When three officers arrived at Osagie’s apartment to serve a mental health warrant, Osagie allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on Osagie, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

Cantorna led a month-and-a-half long investigation before concluding the officers involved in the shooting would not be charged in May 2019.

"Throughout his term, Bernie Cantorna has demonstrated to the Centre County community that he lacks the integrity and basic competence to serve as our district attorney," Robin Moussa, a 3/20 Coalition member, said in the release.

The State College NAACP previously demanded Cantorna resign in January along with State College Manager Tom Fountaine, State College Chief of Police John Gardner and State College Police Captain Christian Fishel.

