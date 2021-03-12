3-20 Coalition will hold a "peaceful die-in" outside of the State College Municipal Building at 1 p.m. on Friday.

According to a statement, the coalition will demand the resignation of State College Mayor Ronald Filippelli, Borough Manager Tom Fontaine and Chief of Police John Gardner.

The die-in is the first in the series of "10 Days of Action" the coalition is hosting leading up to the second anniversary of Osaze Osagie's death.

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black State College resident who had autism and a history of schizophrenia. He was shot and killed by State College Police officers on March 20, 2019.

When three officers arrived at Osagie’s apartment to serve a mental health warrant, Osagie allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on Osagie, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The coalition is calling for the resignations of the public officials, because "they have used their positions of public trust to hide key information about the facts of the investigation, including the identity of the officers involved and details regarding their fitness for duty," according to the statement.

On March 4, the coalition held a die-in outside of District Attorney Bernie Cantorna's office to demand his resignation.

Cantorna held a month-and-a-half long investigation into Osagie's death before concluding the officers would not be charged in the shooting.

The State College NAACP previously demanded the resignation of Fountaine, Gardner, Cantorna and State College Police Captain Christian Fishel.