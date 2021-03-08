3/20 Coalition Bellefonte Protest
Protesters with the 3/20 Coalition stand outside the Centre County Courthouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 in Bellefonte, Pa., calling for the resignation of Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna, following dissatisfaction with Cantorna’s investigations of Osaze Osagie’s shooting death by State College police in 2019. Cantorna did not charge the officers involved in the shooting after his office conducted investigations.

 Lily LaRegina

Beginning Friday, the 3/20 Coalition will hold "10 Days of Action" to commemorate the two year anniversary of the death of Osaze Osagie, according to a statement.

The 10 days will include online community and political education workshops, as well as in-person events to "[honor] Osagie's legacy."

On March 20, 2019, State College Police were serving a mental health warrant at the apartment of Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia. Osagie ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on Osagie, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

According to a statement from the 3/20 Coalition, there are State College residents who "refuse to accept that police are ever at fault." The 3/20 Coalition believes that "justice delayed is justice denied."

One of the events will be a march at the Allen Street Gates at 5 p.m. on March 19 to "call for justice" and "mourn two years without meaningful change."

On March 20, the 3/20 Coalition will hold events throughout downtown from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. in order to "[reclaim] the day of Osaze's murder," according to a statement.

Information about all of the events will be posted when available to 3/20 Coalition's social media sites.

