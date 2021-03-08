Beginning Friday, the 3/20 Coalition will hold "10 Days of Action" to commemorate the two year anniversary of the death of Osaze Osagie, according to a statement.

The 10 days will include online community and political education workshops, as well as in-person events to "[honor] Osagie's legacy."

On March 20, 2019, State College Police were serving a mental health warrant at the apartment of Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia. Osagie ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on Osagie, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

According to a statement from the 3/20 Coalition, there are State College residents who "refuse to accept that police are ever at fault." The 3/20 Coalition believes that "justice delayed is justice denied."

One of the events will be a march at the Allen Street Gates at 5 p.m. on March 19 to "call for justice" and "mourn two years without meaningful change."

On March 20, the 3/20 Coalition will hold events throughout downtown from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. in order to "[reclaim] the day of Osaze's murder," according to a statement.

Information about all of the events will be posted when available to 3/20 Coalition's social media sites.

