The 3/20 Coalition released an open letter addressing its recent seven days of action event — focused on the theme “Complacency Kills” — which occurred from March 14-20 “to honor the life and death of Osaze Osagie” who died three years ago.

The 3/20 Coalition’s open letter also addressed the “impact” the organization made throughout the years in State College.

Osagie was a 29-year old Black man who was killed by a white State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran toward one of the police officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to tase him, he was allegedly shot three times in the back by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

The open letter said the Coalition’s work in the State College community influenced local procedures, like the creation of “The Day of Unity” and “review [of] interactions between mental health crises and policing” between the Borough of State College and Centre County government.

The open letter listed examples of “fruits of [the 3/20 Coalition’s] labor” to demonstrate how “resistance does create progress."

“We find it critical to review what systemic changes have happened so far in State College, and how,” the 3/20 Coalition said in its open letter.

The release said Melanie Morrison, the 3/20 Coalition secretary, spoke at the State College Borough Council Meeting on March 21 and addressed “the frustration of many members in the Coalition, which is why [they] felt it necessary to address [their] supporters” about the work they’ve done within the community.

“Many people in the community have referred to us as radicals, marxist, and extremists,” the 3/20 Coalition said in its open letter. “They have called our protest meaningless, performative, and unnecessary. Others have refused to align with us in fear of ruining their reputation, while at the same time choosing to avoid the inevitable truths of our society and life in ‘Happy Valley.’”

The 3/20 Coalition said, “No Justice, No Peace,” at the ended of their open letter, and the Coalition said it appreciates the work done thus far and that will continue happening in the future to “uproot racism.”

RELATED