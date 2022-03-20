“I Am 3/20.”

These words, displayed on colorful T-shirts, flashed through the streets of downtown State College as more than a dozen runners, walkers and cyclists completed a 3.20-mile loop in honor of Osaze Osagie during the 3/20 Coalition’s second annual “Run to Remember” Sunday morning.

Osagie was a 29-year old Black man who was killed by a white State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran toward one of the police officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to tase him, he was allegedly shot three times in the back by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Sylvester Osagie, Osaze's father, filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against the borough of State College, and Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania set a long-term trial date in 2022.

Beginning and ending at the Sidney Friedman Parklet, the “Run to Remember” kickstarted the coalition’s “Together We Rise” community observance, a facet of State College’s first annual Osaze Osagie Day of Unity.

“Together We Rise” is the theme of Sunday's day of events, which is a part of the “3 Cops, 3 Years & 3 Shots” seven days of action events “demanding justice.”

For Melanie Morrison, secretary of the 3/20 Coalition, the “Run to Remember” was “a healthy, almost meditative way” to start the day.

“Out of respect to the family, this day is to be kept as a day of community,” Morrison said. “It just seemed right.”

Morrison said hosting the run first allowed participants to go home to rest and change before attending later events in the day, which include a community gathering with a moment of silence at the State College Municipal Building, an “Art & Activism” poetry slam at the same location, a memorial program at a local church and a concert at the Allen Street Gates.

For Solange Sylvain, Osaze Osagie’s cousin, the event was “really important” for her and her family to be a part of.

Having never been to State College before, Sylvain, 17, said she felt “supported” by the community — a community she said was “nice to be around” during a time of remembrance and celebration, especially after the coronavirus pandemic.

The run, Solange said, was “reflective” and “collective,” as well as a good way to kickstart the day.

Elijah Neal, secretary of Queer and Trans People of Color at Penn State, said the event was beneficial for members of the greater Penn State community. He said it had the potential to “hit home” with many students and showcased the reality of police violence.

“Police violence is not just a thing that occurred in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during the George Floyd [killing] one time,” Neal (junior-political science) said. “It’s been occurring across America for [centuries].”

Neal said he hopes more students attend next year’s run. As a transfer student, Neal said he was able to see the extent of the State College community through participating in the event, which he said other students might benefit from.

State College community member and borough council member Gopal Balachandran attended the “Run to Remember” and said the event served as “a reminder for all of us in the community to keep working on the issues of mental health and rehabilitation.”

Balachandran, 47, worked as a public defender for years and currently teaches at Penn State Law. He said the work and activism events the 3/20 Coalition hosts are a “natural extension to the professional work” he’s been doing “for a long time.”

“A lot of these issues come close to heart,” Balachandran said. “I’m a supporter [of] a lot of the reforms for police and trying to have a greater degree of services for mental health issues.”

Ultimately, Balachandran said the event was “a lot of fun.”

“You run through the beautiful neighborhoods of State College. People are waving to you, and they’re very supportive,” Balachandran said. “Even though there has been a lot of controversy over this issue, I think there’s a lot of consensus, too, in the sense of getting help for people with mental health issues.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE