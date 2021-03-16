3/20 Coalition hosted a virtual panel titled "Race and Criminalization: Virtual Panel" Tuesday night to continue its "10 Days of Action" series in commemoration of the two year anniversary of the death of Osaze Osagie.

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black State College resident who had autism and a history of schizophrenia. He was shot and killed by State College Police officers on March 20, 2019.

When three officers arrived at Osagie’s apartment to serve a mental health warrant, Osagie allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to use a Taser on him, Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek allegedly shot him.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged after an investigation by Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna.

The panel was hosted by 3/20 Coalition co-leader and candidate for Ferguson Township supervisor Tierra Wiliams. Terry Watson, Divine Lipscomb and Nick Pressley joined Williams for the discussion where they touched on local issues of race in the criminal justice system.

Williams introduced the panel and asked ice breaker questions from the card game "In Case of Racism." The first question asked the panel what they would do "if a white person threatened to call the police on them while they were minding their own business."

The answer options included: leave the scene, call the police and wait, or make "Ken or Karen" go viral by recording the incident.

Watson, Strategies for Justice representative and founder of Battle with Moses People, began the discussion by saying he would "wait for the police."

Pressley, a formerly incarcerated activist and co-founder of Renegade Organizing, said he would make them go viral.

"Recording is not just to shame them, but also to protect myself," Pressley said.

Lipscomb, president of the Students' Restorative Justice Initiative at Penn State and candidate for State College Borough Council, said he would do both.

"I'm not afraid to have conversations with officers — I've grown past those stages in my life where I would flee the scene," Lipscomb said. "I would protect myself but also just want the community to see that I do not pose a threat to you and you do not pose a threat to me."

The panel discussed ways Black people were criminalized in the past — such as Jim Crow laws and sitting in diners — compared to the present with media portrayals and the "New Jim Crow."

"There is this complete portrayal of what a Black person is," Pressley said. "Typically as children, we've acted as if we're grown but other races are allowed to make the same mistakes as children. Black children are more often to be tried as adults."

Afterwards, the panel discussed mass incarceration within Pennsylvania and how students are taught in schools growing up. Williams asked the panel about the differences in how police handle Black children due to media portrayal.

"There's one thing to know that these issues exist but what's worse is not doing anything about it," Watson said. "One of the things we have to do is challenge and change law enforcement in the role that they play in these situations."

Lipscomb raised the question of the difficulties in trusting the police.

"If you can do this to our children, why should I feel like I'm any different?" Lipscomb asked. "If I can't protect my children from you, what makes you think that I should give you the trust that you feel is deserving of you?"

The panelists described how their organizations are playing a part in trying to alleviate the "racial stigmatization" in State College and around the world, according to the presentation.

Lipscomb said formerly incarcerated people are "pushed out of society" because of the rights they lose upon release, such as the right to bear arms or — in some cases — hold public office.

The panel discussed the flaws in the first 12 Constitutional amendments and how they "[were] not written with Black people in mind," according to Pressley.

The event concluded with a Q&A session from the chat. A question was posed about the number of incarcerated people within Centre County and reasons for incarceration.

Pressley said he has worked on multiple elected officials campaigns such as the mayor of Houston, the Philadelphia District Attorney, a U.S. senator in Michigan and the Democratic party in Erie, Pennsylvania during the 2020 Presidential election, However, he couldn't find work after incarceration.

"When I had mental health issues — just like Osaze was dealing with — I did not get them treated, so I spent time in a prison facility as a result, and because of that I cannot get a job at a Minute Mart in State College from a felony 20 years ago, but I can still be trusted to lead a million dollar campaign," Pressley said.

For more events in the series, visit the 3/20 Coalition's Facebook page to register.

