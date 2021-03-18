On Wednesday night, Maggie Hernandez and Jeremy Swarm of the 3/20 Coalition hosted a Zoom seminar on community-based alternatives to policing as a part of the coalition's "10 Days of Action." The event also featured a guest speaker — the Organizing Director of Denver Alliance for Street Health Response Vinnie Cervantes.

"10 Days of Action" is a series of online and in-person community and political education workshops organized by the 3/20 Coalition to commemorate the two year anniversary of the death of Osaze Osagie and "honor [his] legacy," according to Hernandez.

On March 20, 2019, State College Police were serving a mental health warrant at the apartment of Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia. Osagie ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on Osagie, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

According to data shared by Hernandez, Black men are 2.5 times more likely than white men to be killed by the police, and individuals with untreated mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed by the police than those without. Hernandez said she believes the death of Osagie "brings these issues to light."

The event began with an introduction by Hernandez, followed by a moment of silence to "honor the lives lost at the hands of white supremacy, racism and discrimination" and to "stand in solidarity with the Asian American and Pacific Islander Communities" following the deaths of six people of Asian descent in Atlanta on March 16.

After the moment of silence, Hernandez gave a presentation on the topic "What we mean when we say 'defund the police.'"

According to Hernandez, the fundamental meaning of "defunding the police" is removing funds from the police force that she said are used to "terrorize Black and brown communities," and putting them toward social services such as mental health crises units. Such units can be called in lieu of the police for mental health, homelessness or substance abuse related emergencies, according to Hernandez.

As part of her presentation, Hernandez played a short video on the Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets organization that serves in Eugene, Oregon. CAHOOTS does not use weapons but instead uses deescalation techniques to resolve issues, according to the video.

CAHOOTS, which was established in 1989, has saved the Eugene police force between $5.7 to $12 million, according to Hernandez.

Hernandez mentioned the volunteer-based anti-police terror project MH First, which operates in Sacramento and Oakland, California. According to its website, the purpose of MH First is to provide "mobile peer support, de-escalation assistance, and non-punitive and life affirming interventions" by way of mental health crisis first response.

"The idea with alternatives to calling the police is to render the police obsolete," Hernandez said. "The idea here is to find a replacement in which individuals can feel safe, in which they can feel seen and in which they can be given proper resources in order to overcome the crises that they are experiencing."

After her presentation, Hernandez gave the floor to Cervantes.

Cervantes spoke about his work with DASHR, which was founded in 2018. Cervantes said he's been involved in criminal justice reform initiatives that included "deconstructing the harm of the criminal justice system" and "addressing the use of force policy in Denver" for a long time.

DASHR was created because Cervantes felt his previous work "wasn't creating the change" he wanted. He created the coalition that became DASHR with the goal to "bring CAHOOTS to Denver."

The Support Team Assistance Response is a "CAHOOTS-like" program that is affiliated with DASHR, according to Cervantes. Although the program only operates in a small portion of Denver, they received over 700 calls within their first six months of operation. Cervantes said police were never called in for backup on any STAR calls.

Cervantes said he believes "crime, addiction and violence" are impacted by things like "housing, education, and access to employment and healthcare." Additionally, he said he tries to focus on solutions to those issues as well.

DASHR also employs "street medics" to assist people who are "unhoused." The organization has held "Street Health Sundays" in which they would walk around Denver and "check in on folks on the street," according to Cervantes.

Afterwards, Swam was the final speaker who talked about what individuals can do "right now" instead of calling the police in the event of an emergency.

Swarm said he believes nobody should be obligated to defend "corporate private property" from theft or damage as long as it isn't putting anyone in danger. Calling the police can "escalate" a situation or it can "put people who are already vulnerable into dangerous situations," according to Swarm.

Swarm also recommends going to the police station instead of "bringing the cops into your community."

"If you see someone pulled over with car trouble, stop and ask if they need help," Swarm said.

Swarm said he believes introducing the police into this type of situation can result in "punitive and unnecessary tickets."

In his summary, Swarm recommended attendees "hold and attend deescalation, conflict resolution, first-aid, volunteer medic and self-defense workshops."

After the three presentations, attendees were able to participate in a Q&A with the panelists.

One anonymous attendee asked that the panelists not talk about making police "obsolete," because they said they believe police are needed to "control the most violent and abusive of us."

"In a future that is more ideal, we will be addressing the root causes of these issues, which like MH First mentioned are white supremacy and colonialism," Hernandez said. "We should not be relying on state sanctioned violence to police individuals that are 'abusive.'"

