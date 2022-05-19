“Bloodshed in Buffalo,” a social justice vigil organized to honor the lives of the ten Black victims who were killed in a recent mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, was held at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza on Wednesday evening.

The vigil was hosted by the 3/20 Coalition, an alliance of a racial justice activists and organizers in Centre County.

The 3/20 Coalition formed after Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man, was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at Osagie's apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Tierra Williams, 3/20 Coalition co-chair, opened the ceremony by reading out the names of the victims, their life stories and the words their families and friends spoke about them. She said honoring those who died “humanize[s]” them.

“They are not just names, and they are not just martyrs,” Williams said. “They have lives.”

Several speakers took the stage after Williams to talk about how the societal consequences of racism affected them throughout their lives and how to effectively combat white supremacy.

Paul McReynolds, the pastor of Albright-Bethune United Methodist Church on South Burrowes Street, discussed how people react to injustices.

“What do we cherish?” McReynolds said. “What are we willing to stand up for?”

Community member Terry Watson spoke about the safety issues surrounding people of color and the importance of speaking about race, racism and the impact of white supremacy — including in schools, churches, communities and homes.

Ava Starks, incoming president of the Penn State Student Black Caucus, said she found the efforts put in by the 3/20 coalition very meaningful.

“When it comes to tragedies like this, it is always nice to be able to gather as a community,” Starks (junior-global and international studies) said.

Starks said she came to the event to celebrate the lives that were lost and to rally support around the 3/20 Coalition. She said her goal was to “always advocate for Black students” and the “Black community” at Penn State.

Throughout the evening, music from various Black artists could be heard through speakers.

The event drew in members of the public of all ages, races and backgrounds.

“Bloodshed in Buffalo” was concluded with the community lighting candles one by one and placing them at the memorial to honor each of the victims.

Members of the audience also wrote their pledges to combat racism and white supremacy on index cards that were put into a jar and left at the memorial.

“May all those who have been victims of white supremacy rest in power,” Williams said.

