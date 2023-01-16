To "honor the legacy" of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the 3/20 Coalition and Central PA United hosted activities in the Schlow Centre Region Library on Monday.

Centre County community members participated in paper quilt making and board games from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library.

“The morning activity is just this couple hour-long stretch here at the library where kids are making a banner for MLK," Melanie Morrison said. "They are putting their handprints on there and also writing ‘I have a dream’ and filling in what that means to them."

Morrison is the co-founder and secretary for the 3/20 Coalition, which is an “action-oriented alliance” committed to working towards “social and racial justice” in the State College community, according to its website.

In addition to the activities, Morrison spoke about "the entirety of who MLK was" in an interactive space.

“Just the parallels between the work the coalitions did in this town and the inspiration they took from MLK, the [Southern Christian Leadership Conference] and the civil rights movement in general,” Morrison said.

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Morrison said if she could talk to King, she would want to know “what he would do in this space.”

“Just get his take on the way things are now with the advancements that we have had in technology and social media,” Morrison said. “It has definitely changed the landscape of the ways we interact with each other and the way information is fed to the public, so I would be so interested to see what he would do in this modern age.”

After the events at the Schlow Library, the group walked to the MLK Plaza where Morrison helped people “reflect on how we can be useful in the movement.”

Participants, including Ezra Nanes, stood up and read quotes by MLK.

Nanes, the mayor of State College, said he attended the events because “the movement for Black lives is ongoing in our country and in our community,” and he's “grateful” for the 3/20 Coalition and Central PA United for organizing a “tribute” to King and “all that he stood for.”

Nanes said he's curious how King would want the community to continue carrying out his work.

“‘How are we doing MLK, what can we do better, what from all that you have learned could help us to be better and what advice would you offer us to keep building on your work,’” Nanes said.

Nanes said there's so much “incredible” activism in the community, which helps all of us be better.

Pennsylvania State Representative Paul Takac said having conversations about issues that impact every member in the community is “crucial.”

“I have always been really focused and committed to racial and economic justice,” Takac said.

Takac said he would like to “reassure” King that he will continue to try and “build” on his legacy.

“I’d say thank you for continuing to inspire us to be the best versions that we could be.”

