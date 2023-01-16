To "honor the legacy" of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the 3/20 Coalition and Central PA United hosted activities in the Schlow Centre Region Library on Monday.
Centre County community members participated in paper quilt making and board games from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library.
“The morning activity is just this couple hour-long stretch here at the library where kids are making a banner for MLK," Melanie Morrison said. "They are putting their handprints on there and also writing ‘I have a dream’ and filling in what that means to them."
Morrison is the co-founder and secretary for the 3/20 Coalition, which is an “action-oriented alliance” committed to working towards “social and racial justice” in the State College community, according to its website.
In addition to the activities, Morrison spoke about "the entirety of who MLK was" in an interactive space.
“Just the parallels between the work the coalitions did in this town and the inspiration they took from MLK, the [Southern Christian Leadership Conference] and the civil rights movement in general,” Morrison said.
Shirley Gorski, of State College, Pa., reading a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. to those gathered for reflection at the Martin Luther King Jr. plaza on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in State College, Pa.
Emily Rosio
In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Morrison said if she could talk to King, she would want to know “what he would do in this space.”
“Just get his take on the way things are now with the advancements that we have had in technology and social media,” Morrison said. “It has definitely changed the landscape of the ways we interact with each other and the way information is fed to the public, so I would be so interested to see what he would do in this modern age.”
After the events at the Schlow Library, the group walked to the MLK Plaza where Morrison helped people “reflect on how we can be useful in the movement.”
Participants, including Ezra Nanes, stood up and read quotes by MLK.
Nanes, the mayor of State College, said he attended the events because “the movement for Black lives is ongoing in our country and in our community,” and he's “grateful” for the 3/20 Coalition and Central PA United for organizing a “tribute” to King and “all that he stood for.”
Nanes said he's curious how King would want the community to continue carrying out his work.
“‘How are we doing MLK, what can we do better, what from all that you have learned could help us to be better and what advice would you offer us to keep building on your work,’” Nanes said.
Nanes said there's so much “incredible” activism in the community, which helps all of us be better.
Pennsylvania State Representative Paul Takac said having conversations about issues that impact every member in the community is “crucial.”
“I have always been really focused and committed to racial and economic justice,” Takac said.
Ezra Nanes, the mayor of State College, and Paul Takac, Pennsylvania State Representative, at the “MLK, 3-20, State College: An Interactive Space” in the Schlow Community Room in the Schlow Centre Region Library on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in State College, Pa.
Emily Rosio
Takac said he would like to “reassure” King that he will continue to try and “build” on his legacy.
“I’d say thank you for continuing to inspire us to be the best versions that we could be.”
RELATED
PHOTOS | 48th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet
MLK Banquet, Program
11 hrs ago
Penn State’s Forum on Black Affairs hosted their 48th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. on Sunday, Jan. 15th, 2023 focused on the theme “A Testament of Hope – #FORTHECULTURE.” The event featured a buffet dinner and cash bar, performances, recognition of the 2023 Forum of Black Affairs Humanitarian Award and student scholarship winners, and dancing.
Sienna Pinney
MLK Banquet, Crowd
9 hrs ago
Attendees of the 48th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet walk back to their seats after collecting a plate of food at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in University Park, Pa.
Jackson Ranger
MLK Banquet, Opening
9 hrs ago
Penn State Alumnus Dr. Gabriel Green speaks at the 48th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The banquet was hosted by the Forum on Black Affairs to honor the legacy of Dr. King.
Jackson Ranger
MLK Banquet, Tim Benally
9 hrs ago
Tim Benally (graduate-fitness studies) speaks during the land acknowledgement for the 48th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The land acknowledgment recognizes the Indigenous people who originally oversaw the land Penn State's University Park campus was built upon.
Jackson Ranger
MLK Banquet, Bendapudi
11 hrs ago
Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, Penn State University President, delivered the University Greetings at the 48th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. on Sunday, Jan. 15th, 2023 focused on the theme “A Testament of Hope – #FORTHECULTURE.” The event featured a buffet dinner and cash bar, performances, recognition of the 2023 Forum of Black Affairs Humanitarian Award and student scholarship winners, and dancing.
Sienna Pinney
MLK Banquet, Neeli Bendapudi
9 hrs ago
Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi speaks to members and allies of the Forum on Black Affairs at the 48th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in University Park, Pa.
Jackson Ranger
MLK Banquet, Bendapudi and Takac
9 hrs ago
Pennsylvania State Representative Paul Takac, right, and Penn State President, left, speak to one another as they fill their plates at the 48th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in University Park, Pa.
Jackson Ranger
MLK Banquet, Bendapudi
11 hrs ago
Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, University President, attended the 48th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. on Sunday, Jan. 15th, 2023. The banquet featured a sit-down dinner, musical performances, dancing, speeches, the presentation of the Humanitarian Award and the Fannie Lou Hamer-W.E.B. DuBois Service Scholarship.
Sienna Pinney
MLK Banquet, Violin
11 hrs ago
Penn State student Evan Buckner (PhD-plant pathology and environmental microbiology) performed at the Forum on Black Affairs 48th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. on Sunday, Jan. 15th, 2023. The event featured a buffet dinner and cash bar, performances, recognition of the 2023 Forum of Black Affairs Humanitarian Award and student scholarship winners, and dancing.
Sienna Pinney
MLK Banquet, Joshua Benitez
9 hrs ago
Joshua Benitez (senior-music education) plays the flute to entertain guests as they eat during the 48th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in University Park, Pa.
Jackson Ranger
MLK Banquet, Ava Starks
11 hrs ago
Ava Starks, President of the Penn State Student Black Caucus, delivered her reflections at the Forum on Black Affairs 48th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. on Sunday, Jan. 15th, 2023. The event featured a buffet dinner and cash bar, performances, recognition of the 2023 Forum of Black Affairs Humanitarian Award and student scholarship winners, and dancing.
Sienna Pinney
MLK Banquet, Raya Petty
9 hrs ago
Raya Petty (graduate-philosophy) offers reflections on the African-American experience during the 48th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in University Park, Pa. These reflections are made to illustrate the struggles of African-Americans and to recognize the impact Martin Luther King Jr. had on racial equality in the United States.
Jackson Ranger
MLK Banquet, André Culbreath
9 hrs ago
President of the Forum on Black Affairs André Culbreath speaks at the podium to give reflections on the African-American experience in America during the 48th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in University Park, Pa. These reflections are made to illustrate the struggles of African-Americans and to recognize the impact Martin Luther King Jr. had on racial equality in the United States.
Jackson Ranger
MLK Banquet, Stephanie Danette Preston
8 hrs ago
Dr. Stephanie Danette Preston, former president of the Forum on Black Affairs, delivered her reflections at the Forum on Black Affairs 48th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. on Sunday, Jan. 15th, 2023. The event featured a buffet dinner and cash bar, performances, recognition of the 2023 Forum of Black Affairs Humanitarian Award and student scholarship winners, and dancing.
Sienna Pinney
MLK Banquet, FOBA Member
9 hrs ago
A former winner of the Humanitarian Service Award holds a bouquet of flowers and the 2023 Humanitarian Service Award as the recipient of the award is announced during the 48th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Humanitarian Service Award is given to those who have provided an outstanding service to the African-American communities of Pennsylvania.
Jackson Ranger
MLK Banquet, Leslie Laing Receives Award
9 hrs ago
Leslie Lang receives a bouquet of flowers and the Humanitarian Service Award during the 48th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Humanitarian Service Award is given to those who have provided an outstanding service to the African-American communities of Pennsylvania.
Jackson Ranger
MLK Banquet, Leslie Laing Holds Award
9 hrs ago
Leslie Lang, middle, holds the Humanitarian Service Award as she stands next to President of the Forum on Black Affairs André Culbreath, right, during the 48th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Humanitarian Service award is granted to those who have shown exemplary service to the African-American community of Pennsylvania.
Jackson Ranger
MLK Banquet, Leslie Laing Holds Award Close-up
9 hrs ago
Leslie Lang holds the Humanitarian Service Award during the 48th Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in University Park, Pa.
Jackson Ranger
MLK Banquet, Leslie Laing
8 hrs ago
The Humanitarian Award was presented to Leslie Laing at the 48th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. on Sunday, Jan. 15th, 2023. The award was created in 1985 to honor a person who has provided outstanding service to African-American citizens of Pennsylvania, especially at Penn State and in the community.
Sienna Pinney
MLK Banquet, Jamie Campbell
9 hrs ago
Jamie Campbell, a past president on the Forum of Balck Affairs, speaks to announce the winners of the Fannie Lou Hamer-W.E.B. DuBois Service Scholarship during the 48th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The scholarship is awarded to those who have shown commitment to their community as Penn State students.
Jackson Ranger
MLK Banquet, Scholarship Award
11 hrs ago
Jamie Campbell, past president of the Forum on Black Affairs, presented Raya Petty with the Fannie Lou Hamer-W.E.B. DuBois Service Scholarship at the Forum on Black Affairs 48th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. on Sunday, Jan. 15th, 2023. The event featured a buffet dinner and cash bar, performances, recognition of the 2023 Forum of Black Affairs Humanitarian Award and student scholarship winners, and dancing.
Sienna Pinney
MLK Banquet, Sean Hembrick
8 hrs ago
Penn State student Sean Hembrick (graduate-philosophy) receives the Fannie Lou Hamer-W.E.B. DuBois Service Scholarship at the 48th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. on Sunday, Jan. 15th, 2023.
Sienna Pinney
MLK Banquet, Raya Petty
9 hrs ago
Raya Petty (graduate-philosophy), middle, holds up a certificate for the Fannie Lou Hamer-W.E.B. DuBois Service Scholarship as she stands next to Dr. Stephanie Danette Preston, left, and André Culbreath, right, during the 48th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The scholarship is awarded to those who have shown commitment to their community as Penn State students.
Jackson Ranger
MLK Banquet, Gabriel Green
9 hrs ago
Dr. Gabriel Green gives a spoken word performance to the audience members of the 48th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The spoken word detailed the hardships experienced by African-Americans as they face systemic issues such as police violence.
Jackson Ranger
MLK Banquet, Paul Takac
9 hrs ago
Pennsylvania State Representative Paul Takac listens to the spoken word given by Dr. Gabriel Green during the 48th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The spoken word detailed the hardships experienced by African-Americans as they face systemic issues such as police violence.
Jackson Ranger
MLK Banquet, Interpretive Dance
11 hrs ago
Penn State undergraduate student Kapri Urie performed an interpretive dance at the 48th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Banquet at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. on Sunday, Jan. 15th, 2023. The event featured a buffet dinner and cash bar, performances, recognition of the 2023 Forum of Black Affairs Humanitarian Award and student scholarship winners, and dancing.
Sienna Pinney
