To commemorate the two year anniversary of the death of Osaze Osagie, the 3/20 Coalition will hold "10 Days of Action" beginning Friday, according to the organization's Instagram.

On March 20, 2019, State College Police were serving a mental health warrant at the apartment of Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia. Osagie ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on Osagie, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

According to a statement from the 3/20 Coalition, there are State College residents who "refuse to accept that police are ever at fault." The 3/20 Coalition believes that "justice delayed is justice denied."

The events will be a mix of virtual and in-person, aiming to "educate, build community and fight for #JusticeForOsaze," according to the 3/20 Coalition's Instagram.

The events are as follows:

Working for Justice within Centre County will be held March 12 at 7 p.m.

Organizing for BLM 101 will be held March 13 at 3 p.m.

Black Healing Circle will be held March 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Criminalizing of Mental Health Crises will be held March 15 at 6 p.m.

Race and Criminalization: Virtual Panel will be held March 16 at 5 p.m.

Community-based Alternative to Policing will be held March 17 at 6 p.m.

Transformative Justice: Social Media Teach-in will be held all day on March 18

Two Years Too Late: Protest and March will be held March 19 at 5 p.m.

Honoring Osaze's Legacy Community Festival will be held March 20 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Black Healing Circle will be held March 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Individuals who wish to attend the virtual events must register ahead of time here.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE