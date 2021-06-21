The 3/20 Coalition addressed the recent removal of State College's Memorial for Black Lives via social media Monday, which was erected to mark the anniversary of the death of George Floyd, and called on community members to help with its rebuilding.

George Floyd was a Black man who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis on Memorial Day in 2020 and whose death has sparked nationwide protests.

Originally set up on May 25, the memorial was taken down on Sunday by the borough, a day after local Juneteenth celebrations were held and led by Black community leaders.

"We are saddened and outraged that the (memorial)... was vandalized and desecrated overnight by the State College borough under the pretext of 'cleaning up the site,'" the coalition said via its social media accounts.

The 3/20 Coalition invited members of the community to attend State College Borough Council's meeting Monday night at 7 p.m. to "address the blatant disregard for Black lives and racial healing."

The organization also invited members of the State College community to gather at 8 p.m. Tuesday to rebuild the memorial in the plaza. People are encouraged to bring pictures, flowers, posters, signs and stuffed animals.

Following the rebuilding of the memorial, a candlelight vigil will occur.

"We situate this attach on our collective community within the context of removals and desecrations of Black memorials nationwide," the coalition said.

