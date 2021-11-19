2nd annual Light Up Downtown event brings Penn State, State College together before holidays

Donning umbrellas, beanies and winter coats, members of the State College and Penn State communities gathered for the Downtown State College Improvement District’s second annual Light Up Downtown event Thursday night, featuring holiday-themed activities, a light show, a trolley and more.

The event took place at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza, where participants were offered free hot chocolate and popcorn as they awaited Santa Claus' arrival in an Alpha Fire Company firetruck. After getting pictures with Claus, children could visit participate in activities, such as making holiday trolleys, monster drawings, balloon animals or free toys at various tables.

Down the street on the corner of College Avenue and Locust Lane, attendees could find the “Enchanted Forest” on display, with 10 trees decorated by local nonprofit organizations. Next to each tree was a unique QR code that cast a vote toward a tree decorating challenge. Voting ends on Dec. 5, and the winner will receive $1,000.

Attendees were able to climb aboard a white trolley, complete with speakers playing Christmas classics like Frosty the Snowman, Feliz Navidad and Let it Snow. The trolley ran through downtown — passing the "Enchanted Forest" and "Candy Cane Lane" displays — from Fraser Street to Beaver Avenue and College Avenue — before looping back to the MLK Plaza.

Since the event wasn't able to be held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, DSCID Executive Director Lee Anne Jeffries said she didn’t know what to expect this year, but the turnout ended up being "great.”

According to Jeffries, the event focuses on bringing families downtown during the holiday season, “especially [at] this time of year.”

Erin and Greg Garthe, Penn State graduates, attended the event with their daughters Gwen, 7, and Adrienne, 4. The couple said they thought the event “was fantastic,” and they will welcome any family-friendly events the town may hold in the future.

“The downtown environment is really fun,” Erin said. “It’s nice to have events specifically geared [toward] kids downtown so that we can come downtown and experience the excitement of being in the ‘big city.’”

Greg said he would like to see the DSCID hold more events like this in the future, especially to show outsiders there is more to the town than existing near college grounds.

Erin said she felt the event “boosted morale” after the pandemic prevented large gatherings like this to take place.

“It’s exciting to just be out among people,” Erin said.

With families lining the plaza for balloon animals and pictures with Santa, Jeffries said everyone in attendance appeared “super happy… to just get out” to the event, and she felt the event was a success.

At 7 p.m., an array of lights lit up the plaza, first flashing blues and white, then red, green and purple — to the beat of dancers from Central PA Dance Workshop performing.

Toward the end of the event, Santa Claus got ready to light up the traditional evergreen tree at the Allen Street Gates after his trolley ride.

Some Penn State students also joined in to light the tree at the “Garland Gateway."

Maya Alkaka attended the tree lighting again this year after first stumbling upon it in the “right place, right time” in 2019, noting she “was really looking forward to it.”

Alkaka (senior-biomedical engineering) said she enjoyed the event so much that she encouraged “everyone” she knew to join her this time around.

“It’s so wholesome,” Alkaka said. “You get to see the kids, and you never get to see the kids [downtown]. Events like this make me so happy.”

She also said she took the event as a “breath of fresh air” between the school workload leading up to Thanksgiving break and finals. But Alkaka wasn’t the only one to get a breath of fresh air, rather, she said she thinks the event brought out the same feeling to everyone due to local restrictions last year from the pandemic.

“I think a lot of people are looking forward to this because it’s kind of bringing back the tradition — bringing back some sort of normalcy."

