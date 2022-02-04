For Lindsay Williamson, after purchasing State College’s The Animal Kingdom in 2012 and Growing Tree Toys in 2019, she thought of an “idea” to merge the two stores — which she and her team have been thinking about for “quite awhile.”

On Jan. 12, Williamson, the owner of both stores, announced the merger will occur in June when the 10-year lease for The Animal Kingdom is up.

Even though Williamson has owned the stores for several years, the businesses have been in State College for longer, she said.

“Growing Tree actually goes back farther — I think they opened in the ‘70s originally,” Williamson said. “I am the third owner of Growing Tree, although it had a name change at one point.”

Williamson said “money-wise,” the stores had “a great year last year,” largely making the decision to merge due to logistics.

“It was harder with everything being two — having two social medias and having two teams,” Williamson said. “Having to think of everything twice was challenging to say the least.”

So, Williamson said she is “looking forward to it being one, very soon,” with the goal to “to simplify everything.”

Williamson said she has “signed two five-year leases in a row,” but now that she has the Growing Tree, and she and her team “just looked at the spaces and thought we could do this, we could put them together, and I could have one team and one social media.”

With the merger of the two stores, all of the products will be “delivered to one place,” Williamson said.

“Honestly, it is just purley logistical just to keep things simple and have a bigger space,” Williamson said. “More parking is available, and the library is just across the street, which is more family-oriented, so it just seemed obvious.”

Williamson joked and said she is most excited to “not walk up and down [South Allen Street] anymore.”

While the location of the store will stay at 202 S. Allen Street, the current location of Growing Tree, Animal Kingdom will “still be very much represented because of the emotional side.”

“I have had it for 10 years — my daughter grew up here, and I would be so sad to see it go away,” Williamson said.

Williamson explained that “Growing Tree Toys Featuring The Animal Kingdom” is the potential wording her team is looking at for the merger.

“I have been working on a business card and logos, and they go together as if they were meant to be — so our little bear friend from Animal Kingdom will be underneath the Growing Tree, and it's like it was always supposed to be that way,” Williamson said.

Right now, Williamson said her team is “sort of running The Animal Kingdom as the outlet, we are slowly starting to bring everything we are going to keep and move to Growing Tree, and eventually, [Animal Kingdom] will be whatever is left is on sale.”

“We plan to keep Animal Kingdom open for retail business until graduation weekend, and then the rest of that month of May will kind of be our final moving things and cleaning and getting all our fixtures out of here,” Williamson said.

Longtime employee Sarah Gingrich said she is “excited” for the merger, “especially because this is going to give us the opportunity to have the best of the best at one toy store.”

Gingrich (junior-human development and family studies) said she began working in the fall 2019 — “right when Growing Tree first opened.”

“I love working at the toy store and love working with Lindsay,” Gingrich said. “I am excited for Lindsay to be able to take this step in her career and to focus on what we are bringing to the community is the best.”

As of now, the Jellycat brand is the only part of The Animal Kingdom that’s been “sent up the street,” according to Gingrich.

“We have built more shelving to make room for stuffed animals,” Gingrich said. “But other than that, it is going to be a slow move, I am not really sure what Lindsay has in plan since I am only here during the semester.”

Gingrich said to “come in and visit and shop local” since the stores “have a great selection of stuff.”

“Especially if you are a college student, we have so many games and really cute stuffed animals,” Gingrich said.

Manager of Growing Tree Toys and The Animal Kingdom Jennifer Heller also spoke on behalf of the merger.

“It is going to be a wonderful move on our part so we can have the best of the best collected here in one store to better serve everyone who needs to shop with us,” Heller said.

Heller said she is “very excited” because the products coming into the toy store fit “so nicely together.”

Right now, the team is “dollying things up and down the street” and “bringing the things that they plan to continue to carry into Growing Tree,” while taking sale items to The Animal Kingdom location, Heller said.

After making a live video on social media pages about the merger, Heller said the response was “only praises” — leading her to believe customers “100%” support the decision.

“We are super excited, we can’t wait to have it as one location and so people really do have a one stop shop for all of their gifts and educational means in State College.”

