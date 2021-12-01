Running ultramarathon relays, completing agility and strength training in the gym, and planning long runs on weekends with teammates are what 101-year-old George Etzweiler spends most of his time doing — and he doesn’t see himself stopping anytime soon.

Etzweiler, a former Penn State associate professor of electrical engineering and State College resident, has a passion for running.

“I can’t believe I’m still out there, I can’t believe I’m still alive,” Etzweiler said, chuckling. “People my age don’t do those things.”

Etzweiler said he started running in 1969 at 49 years old when a fellow engineering faculty member encouraged him to come with him on a run.

Never having run a full mile before that, Etzweiler said he hasn’t stopped running since.

Etzweiler has run a number of marathons and long races, including the New York City Marathon and the Northeast Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race, which he ran 14 times.

He was also featured in Runner’s World for the Eastern United States Cross Country Championship race in 1973 — winning his first formal race he had ever run.

Etzweiler said his son Larry Etzweiler “conned” him into running both of those races, since he had more experience than his father.

“I’m very proud of him and very happy that he’s been able to do it,” Larry said. “It’s brought him health and a lot of happiness and made him a lot of friends and kept him out of trouble for the most part.”

Larry and his father live together in State College and have been running together since they both coincidentally read the book “Aerobics” by Kenneth Cooper, inspiring them both to start training seriously.

They began running together after realizing they both found a love for the sport.

George said he did not grow up playing sports but was active while he lived on a small subsistence farm, and he was “too little” to play football or basketball — the only sports offered at his high school at the time.

He married his wife, Mary Richard Etzweiler, in 1942 while he was a fire control teacher, which is now called a fire control technician, in the U.S. Navy but left that year to become an electrician.

In 1957, he came to State College as a full-time instructor and part-time graduate student at Penn State.

George said he typically runs three times per week and completes strength and stability training twice per week at the gym, doing exercises such as squats and planks.

“If it’s doing any good, it’s worth a fortune because I don’t think I would be able to walk if I was any less stable,” George said.

George’s age doesn’t seem to phase him, as he refers to his 99-year-old self as “pretty young” in conversation. Diet and exercise, he claims, are essential to a long and healthy life.

Even through health complications, George said he has persevered and continued to do what he loves.

In March 2000, he had a bypass open-heart surgery and recovered enough to participate in the Sue Crowe Memorial NVRC Arts Festival Race that year. In 2018, George broke his shoulder during a race, which resulted in surgery.

Although he said both injuries “slowed [him] up,” he was “determined to keep going” after recovery.

George recently ran in the Tussey Mountainback 50 Mile Relay and Ultramarathon for the 15th year in a row with his team, The Old Men of the Mountains — a group of eight men over age 65 — who all have the same love for running.

The team started when Tussey Mountainback Race Coordinator Mike Casper asked George to put together a team of “old men” to complete the mountainback race.

“His outlook on life is most interesting,” Casper said. “He does what all of us should do — take life one day at a time and make the most of it.”

Casper said he met George 16 years ago at the Arts Festival race, which George always ran.

He said other runners in the Tussey Mountainback race are inspired by George and honored to have him in local races.

George said his favorite race is the Mount Washington Road Race, where he won first place in 2018 in his division after some time adjustments based on age grading.

“I was a little faster than what they would consider the world record for a 98-year-old runner for a 10K,” George said.

George said from day one, one of his biggest supporters was his wife, who died in 2010.

He said one year when Mary was particularly sick, he ran the Tussey Mountainback race but ran an extra-challenging leg, and his daughter, Shirley Etzweiler Fye, picked him up at the finish line to take him home.

When George realized his wife Mary was in the car, “[he] was shocked.”

“I ran over to the car and opened the door and there was Mary with her oxygen tank. The first thing she said was ‘I’m proud of you,’” George said. “[After] she died, I just had the feeling I wanted to go out there and start running and never stop, just keep running and running and running.”

George has turned running into a family tradition, running the Mount Washington race with his daughter Shirley’s children multiple times. Shirley recently died of pancreatic cancer in September.

Casper said everyone who encounters George is “struck” by him, and he works to make his life contributable to something worthwhile.

“Imagine if everyone in the world did that,” Casper said. “I think we have a whole nother world to look at.”