For the Penn State football game against Maryland, the Borough of State College Parking Department released temporary rules for the weekend.

The department said it will not be enforcing the "No Parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m." and the one and two-hour limitations beginning at noon on Friday.

Lawn parking will not be permitted, the release said.

All restrictions will go back into place at 2 a.m. on Monday, according to the release.

The Pennsylvania Vehicle Code and No Parking Anytime violations will continue to be enforced.

Loading Zones downtown are only available for commercial vehicles. Those who fail to comply will be subject to ticketing and/or towing.

According to the release, Vehicle Code violations include:

No parking on the sidewalk.

No parking within an intersection.

No parking on a crosswalk.

No parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk at an intersection.

No parking within 30 feet of a stop sign.

No parking over 12 inches from the curb.

No parking against traffic.

No parking in front of a driveway.

Parking meters on the street will be enforced from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Other questions can be directed to the Borough of State College Parking Department at 814-278-4769 or via email at parking@statecollegepa.us.

