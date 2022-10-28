The Borough of the State College Parking Department released a statement that it will not be enforcing the “No parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.” as well as the one- and two-hour restrictions on parking.

This will take effect at noon on Friday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Lawn parking will not be permitted, according to the release.

The statement reiterated that loading zones in downtown parking areas are for commercial vehicles only. All other vehicles that park in those locations will be ticketed or towed.

In addition to this, all Pennsylvania Vehicle Code and No Parking Anytime violations will be enforced.

