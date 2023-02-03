Black Penn State political science professor Errol A. Henderson and Penn State settled a federal lawsuit, which alleged racial discrimination and a hostile work environment, according to court documents.

On Tuesday, the court dismissed the case with prejudice, according to court documents with each party to “bear” its own attorneys' fees and costs.

The lawsuit was filed against the university in May 2021 following colleague complaints after Henderson published an op-ed in The Daily Collegian in January 2019.

Henderson initially sought damages and legal equitable relief in connection with the university's "improper conduct" by declaring acts he experienced in violation of Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act, claiming intentional racial discrimination.

In previous years, Henderson requested to be promoted to full professor but was denied by the Penn State Political Science Department Head Lee Ann Banaszak due to "purported deficiencies in Dr. Henderson's classroom skills and performance."

Banaszak allegedly accused Henderson for "harassment" because Henderson continually raised complaints to her. Henderson attempted to bring the concerns to Penn State President Eric Barron, but according to the lawsuit, no action was taken from the university.

Afterwards, in 2017, Henderson formally complained to the Associate Vice President of Affirmative Action Suzanne Adair for Banaszak's "refusal to consider him" for full professor along with other alleged discriminatory actions in the political science department.

In 2019, The Daily Collegian published Henderson's op-ed where he “traced the contours” of systematic racism at Penn State and his own “battles” with “toxic race discrimination” within the political science department, according to court documents.

However, Henderson's “white colleagues” said Henderson was the one who created the hostile work environment and was being investigated by the university for alleged racial harassment.

The university issued Henderson a formal letter of discipline, which charged him with "discrimination and harassment and related inappropriate conduct" while barring Henderson from teaching until June 20, 2021. Henderson was also required to take remedial courses in teaching.

In March 2022, Henderson was given the opportunity to file an amended complaint to his federal civil rights lawsuit. Two months later, the university responded with a 79-page answer to the amended complaint.

The response said Penn State "exercised good faith efforts to comply with all anti-discrimination statutes, and... all relevant times, acted reasonably, in good faith and without malice."

MORE COPS COVERAGE

Former Penn State employee pleads guilty to wire fraud, fraudulently selling equipment A former Penn State employee pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court after fraudulentl…