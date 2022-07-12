It’s the summer dream.

Biking through nature with the wind in your hair and a twinkle in your eye, you may believe you’re pedaling through Europe, like Lily James in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.”

Then again, you could also be the kind of person who channels that Lance Armstrong, “Breaking Away,” training-for-the-Tour-de-France type of cycling.

Either way, The Daily Collegian has you covered. Here are the best places to bike in and around State College this summer.

Spring Creek Canyon Trail

Surface: gravel

Length: 6.3 miles

Pedal next to a wide creek, and say “hello” to people fishing nearby.

The land is owned by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and includes a fish hatchery along the route. Be aware that users on AllTrails.com have commented about ticks and snakes at this location.

The trail is best to access from Spring Creek Road and is located 2.8 miles northeast of State College.

Bellefonte Central Rail Trail

Surface: limestone

Length: 1.3 miles

The connection between Bellefonte and State College was established in 1899, according to the Centre County Historical Society, thanks to the Bellefonte Central Railroad.

According to the Centre County Historical Society, President Dwight Eisenhower and First Lady Mamie Eisenhower traveled on the Central Rail Trail in 1953 to visit Dwight’s brother, Milton Stover Eisenhower, who was the president of Penn State at the time.

The Bellefonte Central Rail Trail is 1.3 miles of the former railroad bed that passes through The Arboretum at Penn State, according to the website. Expect to see tree-lined paths, open fields and various species of plants during your short ride.

The trail is best to access from McKee Street and is located 3.6 miles northwest of State College.

Musser Gap Trail

Surface: gravel

Length: 5 miles

This is a popular trail for bird watching and wildflower hunting, according to the AllTrails website.

Trailforks.com rated parts of this route very challenging, comparing the trail to a “double black diamond,” but there are easier alternatives, as Rothrock State Forest has over 290 miles of trails.

The trail is best to access from Shingletown Road and is located 4.8 miles south of State College.

Harvest Fields Community Trails

Surface: multiple

Length: 3.63 miles

Open since 2020, the Harvest Fields Community Trails are the most recent addition to the list.

The trail was designed and created by the Nittany Mountain Biking Association in State College, and it includes ramps, rollers, ladders and other cycling features.

The trail is best to access from Discovery Drive and is located 5.2 miles southeast of State College.

Penn State Campus

Surface: pure Penn State pride

Length: 5 miles

When all else fails, there’s always the option closest to home.

There are many options around campus, including taking a Spin e-bike for a tour around campus or play chicken with the summer session kids trying to get to class. You can also put your athleticism to the test by battling the hill up Shortlidge Road.

Helpful websites about Penn State trails and biking regulations can be found here and here.

