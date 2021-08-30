Penn State’s Berkey Creamery’s whole chocolate milk won first place at the 2021 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest in the “Whole Chocolate Milk” category.

According to the World Dairy Expo contest website, the whole chocolate milk is the only Penn State Creamery product to win in this contest.

The winners of each category are rewarded the opportunity to market their products as “the best of the best” in North America.

The dairy contest — which is held in Madison, Wisconsin and sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association — is one of a kind in North America. The contest also judges a variety of dairy products, including cheeses, ice creams, milks, etc.

The results from the contest can be found here.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE