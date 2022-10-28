Accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the Commons Desks at Penn State do it all.

From mail and package delivery, loaner room keys, temporary ID cards, recreational equipment checkout and more, on-campus residents can rest easy knowing the Commons Desks Operations can manage nearly all of their student services.

Many of the commons desks workers are Penn State students, and with a job that requires 24/7 operations, many of the students find joy in what the commons desk has to offer.

“My favorite thing is giving out packages. I know how it feels to wait for a package for weeks, and when you get it, you are so excited and so happy,” Deborah Nabatanzi said. “So it makes me happy to see the smiles and excitement on the student’s faces when they receive the package they have been waiting for.”

Nabatanzi (senior-psychology) has been working for the last two years in North Halls Warnock Commons and said she applied because the commons desk “is everywhere.”

Penn State has five main commons desks in its five halls — including Findlay, Redifer, Pollock, Waring and Warnock Commons, each with the same system of sorting packages, mail handling and scanning.

With the 24-hour commons desks, Nabatanzi said when looking at it from a student’s perspective and not an employee’s perspective, she would want “someone to be there [to] help her get into the [dorms].”

While working at the commons desks has its favorable moments, the job anticipates 16-20 hours of work each week, as well as its required job duties.

Findlay, Redifer, and Pollock tend to be some of the larger residential complexes on campus and get more influxes of mail and packages.

Trinity Thomas, who works at the Pollock Commons Desks, said she’s involved with only one club, the Dairy Science Club, due to “time restraints.”

“It’s been tough because… there’s not very much leniency, as they give shifts that work around classes, but that is about it, so it makes it hard to balance,” Thomas (senior-animal science) said. “I take 21 credits now and work here, so it is very difficult, and I wish I could absolutely do more clubs.”

Many, if not all of the individuals who work behind the commons desks are full-time students, and during shifts, many of the students work on class assignments, especially on the night shifts, Thomas said.

Although what draws many students to working at the commons desks is the promise of getting homework done and having lots of downtime, the part-time job has its challenges and requires interacting and dealing with students, which can be “detrimental,” Collette Sprague said.

“[Some] students… don’t understand that we’re also students working and that if their package isn’t in our system, it’s not here,” Collette Sprague said. “I’ve dealt with a lot of disrespectful people working here.”

Sprague (junior-veterinary biomedical science), who works at the Redifer Commons Desks, said future students who wish to work at the commons desks should definitely have “patience” and not come into work expecting to do homework, but come into work expecting to get “the work done first.”

Sprague said as a financially independent student, she doesn’t have much free time outside of her major and working. In fact, she doesn’t have time for any extracurriculars.

Although the commons desks job requires many duties, responsibilities and operational efforts, Kayla Sanchez, who works at Findlay Commons Desks, said the job is “pretty chill and is no stress.”

“To balance everything, I say having time management is good, and I say don’t pick up more shifts [than] you can handle,” Sanchez (senior-psychology) said.

After working at the Waring Commons Desks for two days, Matthew Tirajoh said his favorite things about the job are the “flexible hours, work amount… and no force in making time commitments.”

“I saw a flyer in East saying that they were hiring for the job on the spot at the hiring fair in the HUB,” Tirajoh (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I was like, ‘I can’t pass up on this opportunity,’ so I went, and that hiring fair is the reason why there are so many people training now.”

Above all, commons desks workers said their biggest piece of advice is to never hesitate to ask questions and to always remember — they are students first.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE