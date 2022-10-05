College is a time in people’s lives where they make life-long memories, meet life-long friends and sometimes meet life-long partners. Most people dream of finding a partner who will love them wholeheartedly, who will respect them and who would never do anything to hurt them.

This is not always the case.

Statistically, between the ages of 18 and 25 is when a person is most likely to enter an abusive relationship. It can be difficult to recognize traits in a partner that are unhealthy and abusive early on, especially if it is someone’s first serious relationship.

Rebecca Geiger, associate director of the Gender and Equity Center at Penn State, described via email the resources offered to students at Penn State who fear they are in an abusive situation or have been sexually assaulted.

Medical resources, including University Health Services and Mount Nittany Medical Center, “are important and essential,” Geiger said.

“Even if someone thinks they are physically OK, it is always important to get checked out by a medical professional to guarantee you do not have any internal injuries or other physical concerns you may not realize you have,” Geiger said.

For confidential resources, students can reach out to organizations such as the Gender Equity Center, Counseling and Psychological Services and the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity “for on-campus options,” Geiger said.

“Each of the resources provide valuable support, information and assistance to students experiencing violence or in the aftermath of a situation of sexual or intimate partner violence,” Geiger said.

For off-campus options, Centre Safe is another confidential resource, according to Geiger.

Centre Safe is a domestic violence center that specializes in assisting survivors of abuse and sexual assault, according to its website.

Former Executive Director Anne Ard, who had been involved with the organization for the last 40 years, discussed how young people and students frequent the center for assistance.

“I think the university has really good services available, and I think students by large go there, but a lot of students come down here and work with us. I think they like the anonymity of it,” Ard said.

Ard said people who are in unhealthy relationships don’t always know that they’re in an abusive situation.

“Most people find themselves in relationships that are toxic, or maybe even violent, before they realize it’s happening,” Ard said. “What happens is people get sucked in.”

Controlling behavior is a warning sign that is indicative of an abusive or unhealthy relationship, Ard said.

“I think the first thing that we look for is control,” Ard said. “If your partner wants to control where you go, what you do, who you see, who you talk to… that’s a huge red flag.”

Julie Peters, direct services coordinator at Roads to Peace in Lock Haven, who has been with the organization for the last 26 years, gave her perspective on unhealthy relationships and their warning signs.

“Jealousy. They’re usually very jealous of anything that their partner is doing, any contact with people. Why they’re contacting people, why they’re talking to certain people, even if it’s their best friend,” Peters said.

Peters said people who are abusive often exhibit other traits such as cruelty to animals and “quick involvement.”

Abusive relationships tend to move very fast, according to Peters. Abusers want to flatter their partners, hence the constant attention, gifts and dates — a tactic abusers useto emotionally manipulate their partner.

Abusive people also isolate their partner. They want their partner to themselves and prevent them from seeing friends and family, Peters said.

Jean, a public training coordinator from The Abuse Network Inc., in Lewistown, who wished to remain anonymous, said abusers use isolation to control their partner.

“When we talk about isolation, especially as the relationship progresses, it can be in terms of resources,” Jean said. “If people can’t access resources, and for example, if it’s a mother with a child and she’s a stay-at-home mom and she can’t access the resources she needs for herself and her child, then it makes it that much more difficult for her to leave.”

Even though young people are at risk of unknowingly entering abusive relationships, it can happen to anyone, Peters said.

She recalled a time when she was asked to meet a client who was 98 years old — “it’s all ages,” Peters said.

Domestic violence shelters such as Centre Safe, Roads to Peace, Huntingdon House and The Abuse Network Inc. provide shelter, counseling and legal assistance for anyone who finds themselves in an abusive situation.

Tory Preziosi, director of education and outreach from Huntingdon House in Huntingdon County, said all of these centers have 24-hour hotlines. There is also a national 24-hour hotline available.

Just because someone reaches out to one of these hotlines does not mean anything has to come of it. Someone can just call to chat and have someone to talk to if they feel they’re in an abusive situation, Preziosi said.

Preziosi also said it can be extremely difficult to leave an abusive partner and seek help.

On average, a domestic abuse survivor will try to leave their abuser nine times before they are successful, according to Jean.

“Domestic violence and relationship violence in general is very unique. There are a lot of similarities, but really every situation is going to be different. And so, the support for that person might be somewhat different,” Preziosi said.

Ard said she stresses that survivors of abuse should remember not to put the blame on themselves.

“It’s important for us to give our friends and our family members who may be experiencing those situations a little bit of grace,” Ard said. “And I think it’s important if we’re the one experiencing the situation, to give ourselves some grace.”

For those who believe that themselves or a loved one is in an abusive relationship, they can reach out to someone using the information below.

The Abuse Network Inc: (717)-242-2444

CAPS : (814)-863-0395

Centre Safe: (814)-234-5050

CSGD: (814)-863-1248

Gender and Equity Center: (814)-863-2027

Huntingdon House: (814)-643-1190

National Domestic Violence Hotline: (800)-799-7233

Roads to Peace: (570)-748-9509

(Also known as Clinton County Women’s Center)

