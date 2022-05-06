Penn State President Eric Barron's final Board of Trustees meeting occurred Friday, where he announced the Evan Pugh university professors for 2022.

Named after Penn State's first president, the title is given to a small number of Penn State professors every two years for their “research publications, creative work or both," according to Penn State Research's website.

President Barron said the title is "the highest honor that Penn State can bestow by the University on the faculty."

Susan L. Brantley, the Barnes Professor of Geosciences, is one recipient of the Evan Pugh title.

Brantley, also the director of Penn State's Earth and Environmental Systems Institute, is an "international leader" in hydrogeochemistry, according to Barron.

Dr. Mauricio Terrones, the Verne M. Willaman Professor of Physics, is the other recipient of the Evan Pugh title.

Through his research, Terrones " has made considerable, experimental and theoretical contributions to the field of nanoscience," Barron said.

According to Barron, Terrones' research has applications in pharmaceuticals and electronics.

Barron also announced Penn State's 2022-23 Laureate — Dr. Velvet Brown.

The Laureate is an endowed annual title authorized to "bring greater visibility to the arts and humanities," according to Penn State news.

Brown is a David P. Stone Chair in the School of Music, a distinguished professor of Tuba and Euphonium and the school's Associate Director For Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

Brown served as a principal tuba with the Hope and Harmony Ensemble, which presented a video of Fanfare for the 2021 presidential inauguration.

Brown, who became a Penn State professor in 2003, also has a professional career as an international soloist, chamber ensemble performer, recording artist, conductor, composer and orchestral player.

