AutumnSpring Counseling announced it will hold both a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening for its new private mental health and career counseling practice located in downtown State College on Friday, Oct. 15, according to a release.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. in the atrium of The Allenway Building at 315 South Allen Street, State College with representatives from the community and Penn State present.

"The career and personal growth support that is available for students on college campuses is now available to everyone," Joshua Kirby, owner and counselor with the practice, said.

Kirby formerly served as an assistant professor and program coordinator in the Learning, Design and Technology program at Penn State, and holds certifications as a National Certified Counselor and Certified Career Counselor.

After the ceremony, until 5 p.m an open house will be free to the public, according to the release.

AutumnSpring said it offers both in-person and online telehealth counseling to clients since September to support the mental health and wellbeing of the residents in State College.

The release said AutumnSpring Counseling its most frequent clients include high school, undergraduate and graduate students, professionals, faculty and researchers and entrepreneurs.

Masks are required for attendance and social distancing and the event is free to the public.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE