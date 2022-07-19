Attendees, artists of Penn State’s Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts 2022 share their experiences

The 2022 Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts wrapped up on Sunday — for the first time since 2019.

Artists, volunteers, visitors and musicians attended the event and shared their views on how the festival went after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A painter from Bethesda, Maryland, Letitia Lee, said the festival treated her “quite well.”

Lee said she participates in “approximately 25 to 30 shows a year” and gets “ideas and thoughts” from conversations with people.

“I need people to paint, but I also need paint to breathe,” Lee said. “This is my love letter to the world, and I hope that I’m clear in my message and the energy that I am trying to convey.”

Lee said people at the festival were “very kind” and “very like-minded.”

“They have an appreciation for art from young to old,” she said. “It is very nice to be able to converse with people who appreciate you and your talent and skill and who you are as a human being.”

Local State College jeweler Carol Korte said there was “a lot of excitement” for the festival’s return.

“Everyone is just really relieved that Arts Fest is back, and it’s been missed,” she said.

Korte said events like Arts Fest are “a great community builder,” and there were “a lot of people willing to share stories and connect” at the festival.

“It keeps us in touch with other artisans in the community,” Korte said.

Philip Miles, a volunteer working with State College Sunrise Rotary Club at the festival, said he was helping “keep the festival clean.”

“We're a service organization, so we look for volunteer opportunities to help the community,” Miles said. “Obviously, the Arts Festival is a big part of big community events; we wanted to help out.”

Student Emily Dicken said she had “a pretty fun weekend” at the festival.

“It’s fun to see a lot of my friends come back up,” Dicken (senior-advertising) said. “[Sunday] is actually the first day I've been around to the booths though, so it's been cool to see all the art.”

Other students like Madeline Torquato said it was interesting to see people’s art because it reflects “everybody's different perspectives” on the many aspects of life.

“Art’s a really universal thing,” Torquato (junior-human development and family studies) said. “Everybody makes art or can appreciate art. So as long as you're open-minded, you can all bond over it.

Student Elijah Tapp said he spent about seven hours at Arts Fest on Saturday, and Sunday was his second day attending the festivities.

“I bought some prints, and I bought a vase,” Tapp (senior-health policy and administration) said. “I've really liked talking to all the artists and learning about their process and hearing about their life.”

Tapp said there has been “a lot of variety of music” at the festival as well, and he said he will “for sure” come back to festivities next year.

Bill Lewis, an artist from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, said the show had been “a lot of fun.”

“What's fun is talking to people about [my] pictures,” Lewis said. “And there are not a lot of opportunities for that.”

Lewis said he studied sculpture in the ‘60s, but he “got away from art” after the Vietnam War for a long time. He said he has started over with art after his retirement.

He said this has been his first time attending Arts Fest, and he said his interests are “kind of old-fashioned: ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s illustration.”

“It's really nice to talk to a lot of people who still have a place in their heart for that kind of work,” Lewis said. “So it's been really great.”

MORE FROM OUR NEWS DESK