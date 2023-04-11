Food prepping and cooking at home offer many Penn State students a more convenient and cost-effective way to source their meals.

For Penn State’s Club Powerlifting President Ellie Dunn, food prepping has allowed her to “build a better relationship with food” and ultimately be “healthier.”

Dunn (senior-biobehavioral health) said she began meal prepping as a senior in high school and has since adjusted her methods to meet her own needs and to fit in with her lifting schedules.

“Nutrition is really important when it comes to training,” Dunn said. “I have to be able to maintain that [weight] up until competition day, so I do meal prep through meet prep.”

Finding the best methods to meal prep was somewhat of a “trial-and-error” process for Dunn.

“It is figuring out what works best for you and your situation, your body and your overall well-being,” Dunn said. “That is what is really important.”

Dunn said if it weren’t for powerlifting, she wouldn’t “track everything.” However, she said she would continue meal prepping to keep up “with those healthier habits.”

Alexa Calvanese discussed how meal prepping, even on a smaller scale, helped her save money.

“I figured it was easier and cheaper just to make my own stuff,” Calvanese (freshman-criminology) said. “I think buying in bulk helped, too… I definitely saved money by not going downtown.”

Calvanese, who lives in an on-campus residence hall, said she used to prepare meals in her dorm during the fall semester because she was in her room more but has recently been getting her meals at dining halls and other areas on campus.

“I am always out somewhere,” Calvanese said. “So I will just pick up something where I am.”

MORE NEWS CONTENT

+2 Passover at State College | Penn State Students share Seder experiences Passover comes to a close on Thursday, and Jewish students at Penn State got involved with c…

Some students choose not to eat on campus at all due to proximity and convenience but also personal preference.

“I can have whatever I want at home, but on campus, there’s no choice,” John Porter said.

Although he doesn’t prepare his meals in advance, Porter (junior-food science) said cooking at home and eating downtown offer more favorable options when it comes to dining.

“My go-to meal is a quesadilla,” Porter said. “At home, I can buy whatever I want… instead of buying a meal plan that is like $1,000 at the beginning of the semester.”

For students who live at an off-campus location, commuter meal plans are available at three different levels: $250 for Level 1, $500 for Level 2 and $1,000 for Level 3.

Similarly, Madi Centanni said eating at home and downtown are not only cheaper options but “lasts her a while” when it comes to saving leftovers from larger meals.

“My grocery bill every two weeks is $50, and that gets me through,” Centanni (junior-psychology) said. “I think I am saving a lot.”

Centanni noted she doesn’t “food prep” but still cooks almost all of her meals or picks them up from downtown.

“In college, there are always things coming up,” Centanni said.

Centanni said she cooks on an “as-needed basis,” noting that meal prepping can be hard to “keep a schedule” with.

“Getting all of the stuff and prepping is a little difficult, but I do think at the end of the day it would save a lot of money,” Centanni said.

For Centanni, cooking her own meals offers a better dining experience than the meals on campus.

“You can really cater to yourself.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE