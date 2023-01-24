During Felix Messick’s New Student Orientation, he felt “isolated” almost “immediately.”

As the orientation leader began an icebreaker activity, students were asked to hold hands and share.

“People refused to hold my hand,” Messick (freshman-chemical engineering) said.

Messick walked around the circle looking for someone “who was OK with finding [his] hand.”

“People refused to touch me because they knew,” Messick said. “And they knew that I knew.”

However, Messick sought to understand those who refused to understand him. The reason Messick said people wouldn’t touch his hand is because he is transgender.

“The root of all hate…is ignorance… and these people are ignorant,” he said.

On Jan. 4, Messick founded the Association For Transgender Experience in Research — with the goal of “fighting ignorance.”

Right now, Messick said the club is working on gathering funding and members. The first informational meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday in room 173 of the Willard Building.

Messick said the club will encourage attendance at the biweekly meetings, but if a student can’t attend, the club officers will send emails and other information.

With a focus on “participation in research,” Messick said AFTER officers will be “aiming for two studies per month.”

“Studies — we go out, we find them,” Messick said.

He added that members will participate “in these studies and then [report] back to [the club] as general consensus.”

“If someone finds a study, and they want to report it back, then we can broadcast that to the other members of AFTER,” Messick said. “Then we can all participate so that [we can] boost trans participation as much as possible.”

He said it’s “like homework, in a fun way that gives back to your community.”

Outside of meetings, Messick advises members to “[network] with [their] other trans friends [and try] to expand the club as much as possible.”

“Because it's not heavy in participation inside the club,” Messick said, “the bulk of it will be done externally, so you really need that external motivation to go out and do these studies.”

Members are not required to find the studies; however, they are expected to participate in the research, Messick said.

Messick said AFTER has around 12 members, which he described as “enough to get it started.”

Longterm, Messick said one of his goals as president is to integrate himself within a lot of the “LGBTQ-related clubs” at Penn State.

The club is working under Interim Associate Vice Provost for Educational Equity Jennifer Hamer.

“[Hamer is] trying to compile a list of general studies and research at Penn State that has to do with anything transgender,” Messick said.

Messick said “there are certain concentrations like psychological studies, sociological studies, and then medical research.”

One study at Penn State focuses on “morphological face changes” caused by testosterone, Messick said. The study looks into various changes in facial structure — including nose width and jaw width — over the course of several years.

Even though those studies don’t focus on psychological impacts, Messick said the club is still “interested” in the research.

Messick said the club’s goal is to “get resources for trans people.”

“That's what we need, and that's what we're lacking,” Messick said.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, “none of the FDA-approved testosterone products are approved for use in men with low testosterone levels who lack an associated medical condition.”

Messick said the reason for that is “because there's just no base for trans participants into the studies,” which is what the club is trying to improve.

“I think it's important to have more resources, so that I don't need to prove my identity,” Messick said. “But I think it's important to show my identity.”

For those seeking the club’s social opportunities, Messick said the club is hoping to collaborate with the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity along with individual clubs.

However, “at its core, it's an academic club rather than a social club,” Messick said.

For cisgender students looking to support AFTER, Messick said they can be a part of the “control group” of a study.

Messick said there’s an occasional “shock factor” for individuals moving from a small town “where there might not even be any trans people” to an environment where people “express themselves very differently than” they may be used to.

However, Messick said “it’s important” to “keep an open mind,” and in the end, he said he’s “very excited to see where this goes.”

Zachariah Hamer-Lang serves as AFTER’s event planner.

Hamer-Lang (freshman-history) said he’s going to be the one planning “outings” and “campus events” while also “helping direct people to studies.”

“There isn't a whole lot of trans research out there in general, so we're kind of going to be helping direct gender nonconforming people to research studies that deal with transgender issues,” Hamer-Lang said.

Despite the online component of the club, Hamer-Lang said he hopes to organize future events in downtown State College.

Hamer-Lang added AFTER members are “going to be looking for research opportunities.”

Although he said he isn’t sure exactly how much work that’ll require, Hamer-Lang said he doesn’t see it as being “too strenuous.”

“I think it'll probably be a lot of online studies where you're looking at forms and clicking buttons,” Hamer-Lang said.

Hamer-Lang said future AFTER members can even list their participation on their résumés.

As far as his goals for the organization, Hamer-Lang said he just wants to make sure that it’s “an enjoyable experience for people.”

He said he wants AFTER to help students “find people who are like them on campus.”

“I know that Penn State is a really big place, and it can be kind of difficult for some people… to make friends,” Hamer-Lang said. “When you find people who are like you in some way or they have similar identities to you, it can help when it comes to making friends.”

As AFTER’s treasurer, Will Park agreed with Messick and said one of the club’s goals is to “eliminate ignorance.”

To increase AFTER’s social component, Park (freshman-cybersecurity) said the officers are currently creating a GroupMe group chat.

“It would be where we can just talk about anything,” Park said. “It doesn't have to be only about being transgender… We all have similar experiences to talk about.”

Park said he hopes future AFTER members “gain a community of people who have similar experiences to them.”

“If they participate in research, then more studies will be done so that we can help people who are trans and nonbinary,” Park said.

For Park, his Penn State experience started out “positive” when he found out that the university allows students to change their name “without having to do the legal stuff first.”

For those looking to support their transgender peers, Park said “you don't have to do anything special, we’re just normal.”

