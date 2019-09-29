National Coffee With A Cop Day is an annual nationwide event meant to bridge the gap between community members and police officers.

For Penn State University Police, this holds true.

From 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 2, University Police officers will distribute free coffee and bagels at Pollock Commons.

Later in the day, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., they will distribute free ice cream in Pollock Commons.

Campus officers will be participating in the festivities at all 20 of Penn State’s campuses.

Charlie Noffsinger, assistant vice president of University Police and Public Safety, said this event is yet another “unique opportunity” for the officers to come together for one goal: “community connection.”

“Penn State police officers host community events throughout the year at all of the campuses we serve, and National Coffee with a Cop Day is another way for our officers to show appreciation to our community,” Noffsinger said.

Details for National Coffee with a Cop Day at the Penn State commonwealth campuses can be found here.