“What have I learned in quarantine?” is such a loaded question that it can be answered in many different ways. I’ve decided to go with the "cheesy, but surprisingly true" route.

At this point, having made it to August with the beginning of the semester in sight, being "stuck" in quarantine has become such a meme that it’s hard to give merit to the real benefits of isolation. We make jokes because the thoughts we've experienced in the past few months were more eye-opening than we might want to acknowledge.

This is why I’d like to change the question before we dive in. It’s not “What have I learned in quarantine?” but “What have I learned about myself in quarantine?”

This designation is extremely important because anyone can make a list of what they've learned in quarantine. For example, I learned how to schedule more time for writing and reading and I learned how to play some new songs on the guitar.

It takes a deeper level of intuition and honesty, however, to reconcile with the truths we learned about ourselves during this time.

Right now, you either know exactly what I’m trying to say and can even predict what might be coming next, or you’re lost and attempting to realize what you might have learned about yourself during quarantine.

This is so mind-boggling to me — the fact that many people drift through life, unaware of the realm of introspective thinking, and the fact that I am one of them.

The irony is that prior to quarantine, I was completely sure that I was one of those intuitive people, able to acknowledge, write about and analyze the emotions I was experiencing and the actions I took in everyday life. I was so wrong.

For years, I’ve spent the better part of my evenings writing hundreds of pages of journal entries that were barely scratching the surface of the underlying motivations and truths I was failing to acknowledge or even begin to understand. In this case, quantity did not equal quality.

That’s why quarantine will forever be classified as a major turning point in my life. We were forced to spend uncensored time in our heads, experiencing our real thoughts, emotions and fears instead of just the ones we wanted to let in.

While you may have tried to resist realizations and distractions as I did, eventually this process no longer works due to the extreme abundance of time we have been provided. Only so many distractions fit in a 24-hour period, and some distractions aren’t healthy to begin with.

The most important lesson I learned in quarantine was how to listen to myself, devoid of all distractions. In other words, I learned how to let uncomfortable thoughts, emotions and truths flood my mind in order to begin to acknowledge them.

It sounds so plain and simple when I explain that tedious process in only two sentences, but I’m sure, if you experienced something similar, you can agree that it’s hard. It’s hard to allow yourself to break down your own mental roadblocks and truly start to understand yourself.

I say "start" because quarantine didn’t solve everything in my life, as I’m sure it didn’t with you. Quarantine merely began the introspective process that should have started for all of us years ago when we instead were worried about external distractions.

These past few months have been an eye-opening commercial break on the channel of life. Now, we each need to decide what we'll do with this new information when regularly scheduled programming resumes.