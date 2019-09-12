A celebration of life will be held to honor the memory of Mark Ballora, a Penn State School of Music professor who died unexpectedly in July.

The event will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 29 in the Music Building 1 Recital Hall, and is open to the public.

Ballora was a professor of music technology and was newly appointed as director of Arts and Design Research Incubator. In addition, he created electroacoustic scores for dance, theater, films and dramas. His work and compositions have been played at international music festivals.

He is the author of the book "Digital Audio Acoustics for the Creative Arts," which was published by the Oxford University Press in 2016.

According to the School of Music website, he was a "devoted and dynamic professor."

His family requests that all gifts be made to the Penn State School of Music, and any checks be made payable to Penn State. They can be sent to 1 Old Main, University Park, PA, 16802.

More information about Ballora and the event can be located at the School of Music's website.