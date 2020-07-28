Recently, I’ve heard or seen many more complaints online from people expressing their distaste for 2020 compared to previous years.

Between racial discrimination, climate change-induced fires, the coronavirus pandemic and a variety of other seemingly catastrophic events, I can’t blame them for feeling discouraged — I, too, have had moments of complete disbelief and sadness upon hearing about another horrible news story regarding the state of the world, and I recognize why people may feel disheartened by it all. But still — why so much complaining?

It seems as though every time I log onto Instagram or Twitter, someone else is lamenting another unfortunate occurrence and writing something along the lines of, “Can’t 2020 just be over already?!”

Though I understand why people are upset, I cannot support the seemingly constant complaining for one reason alone: time is so very precious.

As unfortunate as it is, there will always be less than ideal events going on globally. That does not make them easier to handle, but life will not become perfect when the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, 2021.

Of course we should always come together to support those in need during challenging times. Of course we should be cognizant of the things going on around us, taking time to understand others’ challenges.

But in the process of doing this, we cannot lose sight of how important each moment we spend in this world is. We cannot ignore the blessings offered to us each day, no matter how simple they may seem.

If there is anything we should learn from this pandemic, it is that you never know when change is going to force you out of your comfortable, day-to-day routine or bring about a difficult circumstance. People — including myself — often forget to appreciate things that appear small amid the normalcy they become so reliant upon.

We fail to realize as we go about our days — a million different thoughts racing through our heads, a multitude of tasks vying for our undivided attention — that even the simplest aspects of life are wonderfully valuable in their own right.

Living and learning in-person at university campuses, collaborating with coworkers in the office instead of over virtual calls, spending time with loved ones or attending gatherings without masks and spatial limitations; all of these parts of the human existence are so special, and we were starkly reminded of this as soon as they were taken away from us.

Who are we, then, to wish time away? Who are we to be discouraged by negativity, to put off fighting for improvement and appreciating all we have until next year?

We cannot allow ourselves to waste what we have left of this year. Unless we do our part to overcome the struggles presented to us, adjust in accordance with the changes and magnify existing positivity, we are taking life for granted. We are ignoring the lessons learned with every bad circumstance.

In short, keep on keeping on.

Work to understand the ways in which people — those around you and humanity at large — are struggling, and offer any help you can to those who need it. Don’t ignore your own health in the process.

Take the limitations and restrictions you have been dealt, and run with them. Do not be phased by what you cannot control. Alter your routine and plans as necessary to continue making the most of every moment you have.

We may not know when these issues will fully resolve, and the journey to that point will probably not be easy. But, in choosing this path, we can come out of the challenging times before us as better, stronger, more grateful people than we were before — all while honoring the simple beauty that comes with being a part of this world.