The State College Police Department is attempting to identify a woman involved in an unauthorized entry into a home with damage.

The suspect is described as a thin built, white female with long black hair, according to the police department.

At the time of the incident, she was wearing ripped jeans and a blue or black long sleeve top with a white emblem on the right shoulder.

It is unclear if anything was stolen.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urged to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or via anonymous tip on the department website.