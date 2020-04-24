Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced a record-breaking number of applicants for unemployment in the commonwealth in a livestream press briefing on Friday, April 24.

According to Wolf, over 1.6 million Pennsylvanians have applied for unemployment since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and temporary closure of certain businesses.

Because of the strain being placed on the unemployment program, Wolf said the commonwealth's government has paid out approximately $1 billion to a program that is providing recipients with an additional $600 per week in addition to unemployment funds.

Wolf said the unemployment benefits are also being offered to a wider variety of people than before, allowing some of those typically not eligible for unemployment to receive aid.